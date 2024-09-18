Hundreds of jobs created as procurement experts Fusion21 help firms smash social value targets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 350 jobs were created and a record number of people accessed apprenticeships after Merseyside-based procurement expert Fusion21 helped companies to deliver their social value targets.

New data published today by Fusion21 also reveals more than 2,000 people were able to access crucial training courses.

Based in Knowsley in Merseyside and operating nationally, Fusion21 ensures its members, ranging from housing associations to education and health providers smash social value targets on every project - from work placements and apprenticeships to tackling unemployment and delivering voluntary work and community-focused initiatives.

Figures released by the procurement specialist show hundreds more jobs and apprenticeships were created and retained in the last year - alongside a raft of work placement opportunities and tailored careers advice for young people.

Fusion21's Knowsley headquarters

The data reveals that 356 jobs were created in 2023-2024 in sectors including construction, green skills, and housing - thanks to work delivered through Fusion21.

And the total number of people either gaining employment or in sustained jobs (staying in work) saw a 24% annual increase rising from 1,353 in 2022-2023 to 1,674 in 2023-2024. The jobs include roles such as a Retrofit Assessor, Tenant Liaison Officer, Gas Engineer, and Quantity Surveyor.

Sarah Maguire, Head of Social Value at Fusion21 said: “This data demonstrates the incredible outcomes that have been delivered across our frameworks, with our members and suppliers creating hundreds of jobs, apprenticeships and crucial training courses along with work experience opportunities.

“I’m delighted that these latest figures have exceeded our targets and reflect how committed our members and supply chain are to making a visible difference, achieving social impact, and delivering social value you can see through intelligent procurement.”

Sarah Maguire Head of Social Value at Fusion21

Additional data for the financial year 2023-2024, compared to 2022-2023 reveals:

114 apprentices in trades ranging from plumbing, joinery, and painting and decorating were created compared to 90 the previous year, representing a 27% annual increase

76 apprenticeships were sustained compared to 61 the previous year – a 25% rise

583 people benefited from accredited training courses, up from 245 the previous year – a 138% increase

1,418 people accessed non-accredited training compared to 837 in 2022-2023, a 70% rise

296 people undertook work experience placements including site visits – up 8% from 275 in 2022-2023

Careers advice presentations rocketed from 1,416 to 3,668 – a 159% annual increase

Other ways social value was achieved include suppliers on Fusion21’s frameworks volunteering days for community projects, which rose 40% from 582 to 815.

And the value of supplier donations, including materials and monetary donations, also rose significantly from £381,000 in 2022-2023 to £803,741 in 2023-2024 – a 111% rise.

Their generosity included the distribution of fuel vouchers, the installation of defibrillators in local communities, and monetary donations to support the renovation of homeless shelters. Housing association residents have also benefited from DIY training courses and materials have been provided to help improve community green spaces and gardens.

Through impactful procurement, Fusion21 has delivered more than £200 million in social impact and created more than 13,550 employment outcomes. As a mission-driven business, social value remains at the heart of Fusion21, as it continues to change lives while delivering visible social value.