Hustle! Free Pints of BrewDog for American Football Fans this Sunday

To celebrate the touchdown of American football in London for three special UK games, Britain’s biggest craft brewer, BrewDog is offering a free pint to sports fans visiting their nearest BrewDog bar on Sunday 20th October… but only if they wear their team's jersey!

The offer will be running all day to celebrate the next American football match in London, which takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 20th of October, and will also be shown across participating BrewDog bars.

With millions of American football fans in the UK, BrewDog is offering the perfect game day setup; big match ups, big screens and big beer. Sports obsessives are guaranteed a touchline view with proper pints at selected BrewDog bars.

Guaranteed seat, guaranteed view.

There’s nothing worse than missing a hail mary touchdown pass or a killer QB sack , so BrewDog has made sure that no fan is left behind by offering a guaranteed view and seat at selected bars. Live matches will be screened at BrewDog venues up and down the country, and tables are booking up fast.

Beer Towers

With screens this big, you’ll never miss a moment - but what about when it’s your round? To keep punters seated and thirst quenched for longer, BrewDog has relaunched its iconic Beer Towers. 2.5 litres of your favourite brew ready be poured into actual glasses to keep the drinks flowing. And to complement the beer and sport combo, BrewDog also has an epic food menu in its bars. We’re talking epic stacked burgers, stonebaked sourdough pizzas and fiery buffalo hot wings, all perfect to enjoy with a cold beer before, during or after the big game.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog commented: “The ultimate year of sport continues, with American football landing in London this month. With free pints, big screens, guaranteed views, brimming beer towers and epic food, BrewDog is the bar, and beer, for watching sports. Book your pitch-side seat online now at any of our bars up and down the country, to experience an unrivalled and uninterrupted view to cheer your team to victory.”

To book a table in your nearest BrewDog bar, please visit: https://drink.brewdog.com/uk/live-sports