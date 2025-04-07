Huyton care home appeal for generous people to send cards to celebrate resident's 101st birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roby Lodge Care Home are asking people to send Peggy a birthday card as it "would mean so much” to her

HC-One’s Roby Lodge Care Home, in Huyton, Liverpool,is appealing for kind-hearted people to send birthday cards to a resident who is turning 101.

Roby Lodge resident Margaret “Peggy” Fearon, 100, was born on April 15, 1924, in Liverpool. Peggy grew up with her six siblings on Salisbury Street, and she has lived a life full of love, laughter, and a lot of dancing shoes.

After leaving school, Peggy worked in a bakery where she became a shop assistant, and later a barmaid – serving pints and charm in pubs and restaurants across Liverpool and Knowsley.

Peggy and Tommy together

Peggy met her beloved Tommy while he was in the Navy, and they married in 1948. Together, they had three children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

The team at Roby Lodge Care Home would like to make it extra special for Peggy. Roby Lodge Care Home are asking people to send Peggy a birthday card as it "would mean so much” to her.

When asked what her secret is to a long life, Peggy replied: “My secret to living a long life is ballroom dancing – which I still love – and a good old giggle.”

Natalie Carney, HC-One’s Roby Lodge Care Home Manager, said: “From everyone here at Mountview, we would like to wish Peggy a fantastic 101st birthday. We look forward to celebrating Peggy’s birthday with her.

Peggy Fearon at Roby Lodge

“To mark this amazing milestone birthday, we’re rallying together to get Edna at least 101 birthday cards – one for every year of her incredible life! Whether it’s a store-bought card, a handmade masterpiece, or just a simple note, we want to fill her day with lots of love and laughter.

“Let’s fill her day with smiles, stories, and enough cards to wallpaper her room twice over! It would mean so much to Peggy, reading the well wishes and messages from others in the local community.”

Any cards people wish to send should be sent to: F.A.O. Mrs Margaret (Peggy) Fearon, Roby Lodge Care Home, Tarbock Road, Huyton, Liverpool, Merseyside, L36 5XW

Roby Lodge is a 40-bed care home in Huyton operated by HC-One. All 40 bedrooms are en-suite, enabling the home to deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.