“I couldn’t see myself doing anything else” – 24-year-old Runcorn local shares unique career move

At just 24 years old, Shannon Scarff from Cheshire, made a unique career move from pharmaceuticals and biotechnology to Funeralcare.

Shannon, who started working at Co-op Funeralcare Runcorn as a Funeral Arranger, first started her career in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Despite enjoying her previous role as a Senior Manufacturing Technician and learning a great deal, she always felt something was missing. She shared: “I wanted to move into a role where compassion, respect, and interpersonal communication were just as important. That’s why I was drawn to the funeral sector, as there are always opportunities to make a meaningful difference.” When she found out her local Co-op Funeralcare branch, in Runcorn, had an opening, she decided to apply, joining the branch in February 2025.

According to Shannon, emotional intelligence and compassion are essential in her line of work. “Working in funeralcare is not just about managing logistics; it involves offering genuine emotional support to individuals who are navigating grief. Emotional intelligence and compassion are just as crucial as any technical expertise.”

Despite initial concerns from her family about the sensitive nature of the job, they’ve since provided Shannon with immense support. "After I started working there, they were able to see how passionate I am about my job and now have a great interest in the sector. It’s made my family open to talking about loss, which I think is a very positive thing."

Shannon believes that grief and death are still taboo topics for many people and believes in the importance of having open conversations about death. "Grief reminds us of pain, something that many people tend to instinctively avoid due to not knowing how to handle it. It’s one of the most universal human experiences, but it’s treated like it’s something to be ashamed of – it shouldn’t be."

A typical day for Shannon involves checking for overnight messages and updates, reaching out to families to offer condolences, and beginning the funeral planning process. "These conversations are very delicate and require patience, empathy, and clear communication. We attend the service when we can, providing quiet emotional support throughout the ceremony. After the funeral, I follow up with families to offer continued support if required.

"Two days are never the same in the funeral sector; it’s a job where you learn something new every day. All funerals are unique in their own ways. What’s lovely is that even though I never get to personally know those who have passed, I get a sense of their personalities through song choices and poems that family members choose for them.

When asked for her advice to aspiring funeral arrangers, Shannon said: “If you feel called to serve in this way, it can be one of the most quietly powerful and rewarding careers out there. Even though I have only worked in this sector for a short period of time. I feel like I have found my passion. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else."

