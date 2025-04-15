"I owe them my life”- Triathlete Paul Bradford aims to break Guinness World Record at London Marathon in Honour of NWAA
Why? Because three years ago, I was given a 10% chance of survival – and I’m still here. That’s thanks to the North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA).
In 2022, just weeks before I was due to compete in the Ironman World Championship – a race I’d trained for my whole life – a cycling accident left me with a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull, broken ribs and a shattered jaw. I was fighting for my life. The NWAA crew delivered critical care at the roadside and got me to hospital fast. Without them, I wouldn’t be here to tell the tale.
In 2024, I finally made it to Kona, Hawaii, to complete the Ironman I missed. I dedicated every mile to NWAA and raised over £5,000 in the process. But it wasn’t enough. I wanted to go even further – to give back in a way that reflects just how much the charity means to me.
So, this year, I’m running the London Marathon dressed as a helicopter, wrapped in NWAA’s bold blue and yellow colours. The current Guinness World Record stands at 3 hours, 34 minutes and 27 seconds. My goal? To cross the finish line in under 3 hours and 30 minutes.
I’ve been training seven days a week; running, cycling, swimming, and even built a greenhouse at home to simulate extreme heat, which boosts the body’s ability to carry oxygen. It sounds mad, but it works. I’ve also lost four kilos in body weight to offset the weight of the four-kilo costume. Every second counts.
This will be a marathon like no other. The big unknown? Running in a bulky, aerodynamic costume for 26.2 miles. But I’m determined.
I’m hugely grateful to the School of Engineering at the University of Liverpool for designing and fitting the frame for both comfort and aerodynamics. And to Andy from Phoenix Autotrim in Hoylake, who wrapped the costume in ultra-light, waterproof fabric, and brought NWAA’s colours to life.
This isn’t just about breaking records. It’s about giving back. And it’s about helping NWAA stay operational 365 days a year, so they can save lives just like mine.
To support my journey, and this incredible charity, visit my JustGiving page.