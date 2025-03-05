“I quit full time university after two years but still got my degree”

A Keepmoat apprentice from Speke who attended university for more than two years has spoken about how his choice to switch to the degree apprenticeship route resulted in him being ‘happier than he thought possible’

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Kearney, 23, recently graduated from Liverpool John Moores University after completing his Level 6 Apprenticeship in Quantity Surveying, splitting his time between working on site with top 10 housebuilder, Keepmoat, and attending university classes.

Before starting his higher apprenticeship, Lewis enrolled on a traditional university course and studied towards completing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Quantity Surveying at Liverpool John Moores University for two years. Whilst balancing his studies with various part-time jobs, the pandemic hit - forcing the UK into lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst his in-class studies transitioned online, Lewis took the leap and chose to enrol onto a higher apprenticeship instead. He explains: “I wanted to develop practical skills that would benefit me for my entire career. I felt strongly that I would get more from something hands-on than being in the lecture hall.

Credit: Lewis Kearney, Keepmoat

"It was also difficult moving from studying normally to online classes during the pandemic. I didn’t enjoy it but I was worried about changing my mind, particularly when so much debt is associated with studying at university. It was a huge decision for me, but I never regretted it - I knew I wanted to gain a better understanding of the industry and moving forward was the only way I was going to do that.

"My colleagues at Keepmoat are extremely supportive and always available to help me with my development. Learning on the job allows me to put theory into practice, and this is something I really love. I’m happier than ever.”

When Lewis began his journey at Keepmoat in September 2022, he spent his first six months working alongside estimators. This allowed him to find his footing and learn how to apply his university knowledge in a practical setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis adds: “I highly recommend a higher apprenticeship approach to anyone looking to enter the industry, but also for an option away from the traditional university route. It not only helps you understand what you are learning in the classroom, it also gives you the opportunity to develop communication and organisational skills.

“Personally, I have found that a hands-on approach to learning works much better for me. I’m so relieved I decided to leave full-time university and pursue an apprenticeship, it’s led me to be happier at work than I thought possible.”

Keepmoat offers a variety of apprenticeship options in both site-based and office roles. Higher level apprenticeships are available in Quantity Surveying, Construction Site Supervision and Engineering. By working closely with experienced professionals, apprentices not only build a strong foundation in their trade but also enhance employability.

Julie Baker, Social Value Manager for Keepmoat North West, commented: “We are incredibly proud of Lewis's work ethic and determination to succeed. Quitting full-time university must have been a daunting experience, but we’re committed to helping all our colleagues succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lewis has demonstrated remarkable commitment and drive, which showcases what young people can achieve with the right support. At Keepmoat, we love to see young people thrive in their roles and become the next generation of construction professionals, which is something the industry desperately needs amidst the current talent shortage. We can't wait to see what Lewis's next steps will be, and we look forward to watching him grow at Keepmoat.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford.

For more information, please visit www.keepmoat.com.