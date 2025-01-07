‘I want to keep dancing into my 88th birthday’: Merseyside care home residents and colleagues reveal their New Year’s resolutions for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With New Year being synonymous for promises of fresh starts and beginnings, opportunities for positive change and setting goals, residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home, in Wallasey, Wirral, Merseyside, have revealed their New Year’s resolutions for 2025 to provide a fulfilling year ahead.

Colleagues and residents at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home reflected on 2024, and subsequently set their goals for success in 2025 by making New Year’s resolutions together. Residents and colleagues set a range of New Year’s resolutions, including exploring new hobbies, being more active, and improving nutrition.

Residents and colleagues brainstormed what they wanted their personal goals to be for 2025 and jotted their New Year’s resolutions down. Residents and colleagues then shared their goals with each other to create a supportive community, help provide motivation and encouragement.

Pearl Stephens, Care Assistant at Leighton Court, has set herself new challenges including learning to drive, go on long distance runs and continuing her goal of losing weight after losing almost three stone last year.

Care Assistant, Kate Lee, at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home’s New Year’s Resolution

Animal fanatic resident Stephen Hough, aged 73, wants to meet as many animals as possible during 2025 following always having a passion for animals from a young age. Stephen is particularly fond of dogs, miniature ponies, snakes and insects.

Stephen got his first puppy when he was ten years old who was called Scamp, and he had several more dogs including a boxer and his latest dog Mitzy. The team at Leighton Court will assist Stephen with achieving his New Year’s resolution by arranging a variety of pet therapy visits throughout 2025.

Stephen will be able to meet and learn about a range of animals. Stephen enjoys when the miniature ponies come to visit residents at Leighton Court as well as when the snakes and insects come in during zoo lab workshops.

Stephen Hough, resident at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home, said:

Resident Glenys Shakeshaft at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home’s New Year’s Resolution

“I really love animals and look forward to zoo lab and pet therapy sessions which Leighton Court host. Petting the animals has a calming and relaxing effect, they always make me happy and are always friendly.”

Kate Lee, Care Assistant at Leighton Court, has set a goal of doing a good deed for someone random every month, including through small kind gestures to complimenting someone. Resident Glenys Shakeshaft is due to celebrate her 88th birthday at the end of January, and she wants to do more dancing.

Glenys has always loved dancing, and she would always go dancing with her husband in Birkenhead. When music is played, Glenys is always the first to make some moves and get other residents on their feet dancing.

Glenys Shakeshaft, resident at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home, stated:

Resident Stephen Hough at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home’s New Year’s Resolution

“I love to dance when music is played at Leighton Court. It keeps me beaming with happiness, and I want to keep dancing into my 88th birthday.”

Marie Keating, Home Manager at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home, stated:

“Helping residents and colleagues set goals and New Year’s resolutions for the year ahead supports residents by providing them with a sense of purpose which helps enhance their overall quality of life and wellbeing.

“We look forward to support our colleagues and residents with achieving their New Year’s resolutions on their path to accomplishing their goals and living a meaningful life.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes