Iconic Satirists Modern Toss Brings Major Exhibition to Liverpool

Celebrate the 21st Anniversary of Modern Toss with an iconoclastic, interactive extravaganza at Northern Lights, Baltic Triangle

Marking 21 years of satirical cartoon excellence, Modern Toss will bring a full-scale retrospective of its work to Liverpool for two weeks this summer.

Running from 25 July until 10 August at Northern Lights in Cains Brewery Village, the exhibition will feature some of Modern Toss’s most notorious artwork as well as some brand new pieces.

Created by cult cartoonists and animators Jon Link and Mick Bunnage, the exhibition will be a museum style display of classic work from the team over the last two decades and will feature over 100 original Modern Toss artworks including token operated swearing machines, big stone heads, large-scale paintings, limited-edition and new works including the wind powered sculpture The Modern Toss Finger Mill.

Modern Toss

The duo’s incredible output over the last twenty years lampoons the fast-changing world of the early 21st century captured and examined through furious and comically grotesque cartoon characters - inspired by anything from global economic events to the internal thoughts of a fish on a hook -simultaneously working across animation, publishing, sculpture, painting, interactive art and live performance.

One of the most iconic pieces of artwork and the world’s only coin-operated fully flushing Gold Toilet, the Royal Downstairs Sh*tter will be on display, entertaining guests as it blasts out a selection of music on each token operated flush.

Jon will also host weekly portrait sessions at Jon and Mick’s Famous Portrait Booth. A limited number of tickets for the sessions will be on sale, allowing people to attend a live drawing event where Jon will sketch portraits from within a custom-built photo booth. Each sitter will receive a personal and original drawing, posted to them through the wall of the photo booth.

Other events include a Wednesday Morning Work Therapy session which combines a mixture of whale song and swearing and an art appreciation tour; A guided tour from Toss expert Dan Hipkin.

Modern Toss

During the exhibition, a looped set of cartoon animation and film from the Modern Toss collection will also be displayed.

Jon Link, Founder of Modern Toss said: "A lot of our work is based on people telling their boss where to stick it, so we figured Liverpool would be the perfect starting point to kick off our tour. The city’s got a sense of humour, a strong BS filter, and people who aren’t afraid to laugh at the state of things, hopefully they’ll still be laughing after they’ve been to our exhibition."

Each ticket includes a set of tokens for visitors to use on the interactive machines, including the world-famous Periodic Table of Swearing which will have a unique nod to classic Scouse insults especially for the Liverpool run. On the way out, a Classic Museum Shop will display and sell merchandise from the artists giving people the chance to take a piece of the exhibition home.