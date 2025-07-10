Iconic St Andrews Church Reopens as Brand-New Premium Student Accommodation in Liverpool

One of Liverpool’s most iconic buildings — St Andrews Church — is set to re-open as a brand-new, premium student accommodation this September.

Located on Rodney Street, right in the heart of the city, this historic landmark has been lovingly restored from top to bottom, preserving its architectural charm while introducing high-spec, modern interiors designed for student life.

Originally built in the 19th century, St Andrews Church is steeped in history, but inside it’s 100% new and packed with features for today’s student. With private en-suite rooms, spacious study areas, smart TVs, and fully equipped communal kitchens, students get the best of both worlds: heritage surroundings with modern comfort.

“St Andrews Church is unlike anything else on the market — it's an exclusive, community-driven residence with real character,” said Dannielle Britt, Head of Lettings at Xenia Students. “We’re inviting students to come and see it for themselves — it’s truly something special.”

Xenia Students is opening the doors and inviting all students to come and explore St Andrews Church during its upcoming Open Day on 18th July 2025 between 12pm and 2pm.

For more information visit - https://www.xeniastudents.com/accommodation/liverpool/st-andrews-church/