Ikkayees Indian Restaurant: 2nd Place at UK’s Best Curry Awards 2025
About the Curry Awards
Organised by Oceanic Events, the Curry Awards have been running for 14 years, celebrating excellence in the UK’s curry industry. The awards honour restaurants and individuals who deliver outstanding flavours, preserve culinary heritage, and contribute positively to their communities. Nominees are selected based on public nominations, customer feedback, food quality, and overall impact.
Why Ikkayees Stood Out
At Ikkayees, we specialise in authentic Kerala and South Indian cuisine, crafted from generations-old recipes. We use fresh, hand-picked spices to create dishes like:
- Signature Kerala curries
- Aromatic biryanis
- Coastal seafood specialities
- Flavour-packed vegetarian and vegan options
Our mission goes beyond serving food — we aim to create an immersive dining experience that celebrates culture, tradition, and hospitality.
A Recognition of Hard Work
Winning 2nd place in Liverpool and earning a national nomination is a proud milestone for us. It reflects the passion of our chefs, the dedication of our staff, and the unwavering support from our customers.
Thank You
We owe this success to you — our loyal patrons, our community, and our team. Your trust, kind reviews, and constant encouragement inspire us to keep raising the bar. We also extend our gratitude to Oceanic Events for recognising and supporting independent restaurants like ours.
Here’s to many more milestones together — and to continuing our mission of bringing authentic Kerala flavours to Liverpool and beyond.
https://ikkayees.co.uk/