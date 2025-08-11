Ikkayees Indian Restaurant: 2nd Place at UK’s Best Curry Awards 2025

By IKKAYESS INDIAN RESTAURANT UK Best Indian food near university
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 13:04 BST
We’re thrilled to announce that Ikkayees Indian Restaurant, located in the heart of Liverpool, has been awarded 2nd place in the Liverpool region at the prestigious Curry Awards 2025, hosted by Oceanic Events. This incredible achievement comes in just our first year of opening, making the recognition even more special for our team and community.

About the Curry Awards

Organised by Oceanic Events, the Curry Awards have been running for 14 years, celebrating excellence in the UK’s curry industry. The awards honour restaurants and individuals who deliver outstanding flavours, preserve culinary heritage, and contribute positively to their communities. Nominees are selected based on public nominations, customer feedback, food quality, and overall impact.

Why Ikkayees Stood Out

UK'S BEST CURRY AWARDS FINALIST - TOP 2placeholder image
UK'S BEST CURRY AWARDS FINALIST - TOP 2

At Ikkayees, we specialise in authentic Kerala and South Indian cuisine, crafted from generations-old recipes. We use fresh, hand-picked spices to create dishes like:

  • Signature Kerala curries
  • Aromatic biryanis
  • Coastal seafood specialities
  • Flavour-packed vegetarian and vegan options

Our mission goes beyond serving food — we aim to create an immersive dining experience that celebrates culture, tradition, and hospitality.

A Recognition of Hard Work

Curry Awards 2025 - Liverpool , UKplaceholder image
Curry Awards 2025 - Liverpool , UK

Winning 2nd place in Liverpool and earning a national nomination is a proud milestone for us. It reflects the passion of our chefs, the dedication of our staff, and the unwavering support from our customers.

Thank You

We owe this success to you — our loyal patrons, our community, and our team. Your trust, kind reviews, and constant encouragement inspire us to keep raising the bar. We also extend our gratitude to Oceanic Events for recognising and supporting independent restaurants like ours.

Here’s to many more milestones together — and to continuing our mission of bringing authentic Kerala flavours to Liverpool and beyond.

https://ikkayees.co.uk/

