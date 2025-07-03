I’m A Celeb: Jungle star comes to Liverpool Empire Theatre

GK Barry and her Jungle Fever Tour. Picture: TEG

Fresh out of the I’m A Celeb! Jungle, GK Barry is bringing her signature chaos, comedy, and charisma to Liverpool's Liverpool Empire Theatre this September.

Grace celebrates her triumphant return with a one-of-a-kind night packed with laughter, Bushtucker Trials, and plenty of her iconic wit.

Grace says: "Ready yourselves, Liverpool! I’m coming for you at the Liverpool Empire on Friday, 12 September and honestly, I am so buzzing. Liverpool is where my girls, gays, and rollers are at, and I cannot wait to see ya!

"The Jungle Fever tour will be a mix of iconic guests, free-flowing prosecco, and an unreal finale. It will be a sight to behold. Last tour we had male strippers, but this year it will be even madder… true Scouse style. Stunning!

!Tickets are now on sale, so don’t miss out - see you there!".

You can buy tickets at tegeurope.com/events/saving-grace.