Immersive Romeo + Juliet cinema experience coming to Liverpool this month

St George’s Hall will be transformed into Verona with live music and candlelight

Backyard Cinema’s critically acclaimed production of Romeo + Juliet returns to Liverpool for a week-long cinematic residency.

Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 cult classic film will be screened in St George’s Hall, where candlelit aisles will transform the Grade 1-listed building into Verona.

A live choir with perform iconic tracks from the original soundtrack, including “Young Hearts Run Free,” “Everybody’s Free,” “Kissing You,” and “When Doves Cry”, creating an immersive, multisensory experience.

The residency runs from 23rd to 29th June, with evening performances nightly at 7:30pm. Matinee shows will take place on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th.

Backyard Cinema is known for transforming venues into incredible, unforgettable worlds with film, music and theatre colliding. Their production of Romeo + Juliet has toured the UK extensively, with previously sold-out runs in Liverpool.

Dominic Davies, founder and CEO of Backyard Cinema, said: “I can’t wait to return to Liverpool, with Romeo + Juliet. The venue is such a perfect fit and the audience reactions made last year's sold out screenings a really special experience. With a brand new set of soloists and band this year's performance is set to be bigger and better than ever before.”

Tickets are available from www.backyardcinema.co.uk