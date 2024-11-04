Inco Contracts on course to complete £2.85m St Helens refurb

One of Inco Contracts’ largest projects in the North West is just six weeks away from completion.

The principal contractor is in the process of completing the full refurbishment of the £2.85m, 102,694 sq ft ‘Eurolinks’ warehouse and office block in St Helens for Black Cat Building Consultancy and landlord EQT Exeter.

Phase 1 strip out and demolition of the previous tenant installed 2-story office started in March, with up to 50 people at any one time working to ensure the company meets the nine-month schedule.

Roof works have included the removal of redundant flues, vents and penetrations, whilst specialists have replaced top skin skylights, installed a secondary siphonic system and applied cutting-edge corrosion treatment and gutter coatings.

Inco Contracts site managers discuss the project

One of the most complex aspects of the work to date has been the installation of new dock leveller ramps and external dock housings and shelters.

“This sizeable refurbishment project shows how far we have come in the North West and how our reputation for speed, quality and trust is winning work ahead of our rivals,” explained Matthew Penswick, Regional Director in the North West.

“Eurolinks will be a real statement strip-out and refit, providing a gleaming warehouse and office block that the client will be able to rent-out straight away. By the time we complete in December, the warehouse and office will have received a complete makeover and will even feature six electric vehicle chargers.”

He continued: “Our supply chain management has been key to getting the contract on track and within the timeframe specified, giving the client the best possible chance of finding new tenants before the end of the year.”

An aerial of how the £2.85m 'Eurolink's site is looking

Inco Contracts, which recently won a Company of the Year award, is currently working on decoration of the warehouse steels and walls and the installation of a polished concrete floor, new electrical mains panels and new LED lighting.

At the same time, specialists are removing an old lift and replacing it with a more modern alternative in the offices and a dedicated team are overseeing full M&E work including HVAC, small power and fire alarm.

Finally, there will be a full toilet refurbishment with new IPS and cubicles, new sanitaryware and furniture, fixings and equipment.

Matthew went on to add: “We’re on course for £14m revenue in the North West alone by the end of the year and this has been generated from new wins in commercial, industrial and now education.

“There’s a real momentum behind us in this region and, with the appointment of specialists

Mike Puttick and Billy Sneddon, more and more building consultancies and local authorities are beginning to look our way.”

From its Warrington office, Inco Contracts is a specialist in industrial, commercial and education refurbishment schemes across the North West and the North of England.

These often tend to be turnkey in nature and involve the company working alongside architects, designers, and landlords to bring warehouse, educational establishments and office space back to life or to the required modern-day standards.

Services provided range from industrial roof and cladding, dilapidation schemes, building services, M&E installations, and soft strip-outs, not to mention heritage and conservation work.

For further information, please visit www.incocontracts.co.uk or follow the company on its social media channels.