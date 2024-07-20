Independent opticians in Liverpool envisions optimistic future under new leadership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of independent opticians across Liverpool and Southport, is taking steps towards a brighter future under the guidance of a new Director.

Batty & Dexter Opticians has been at the heart of Aintree since 1935 serving patients of all ages within the local community. Now undergoing a change of ownership, the practice has regained stability under the leadership of new Director, Faheem Sarfraz.

Graduating with a first class honours degree in Optometry in 2007, Faheem has been working in independent opticians for the last 9 years with a focus on providing high level clinical eyecare and affordable eyewear.

Leadership team at Batty & Dexter Opticians (including, Steve Parkin, Karen and Charles)).

Faheem said, “I’m really excited to see what the future has in store for Batty & Dexter Opticians. The practice has a great reputation for providing high level eyecare and a range of fantastic eyewear; it’s the go-to opticians in the community.

“The whole team is really passionate about individualising each appointment to the patient’s needs and providing high standards of eyecare to the community in a friendly and professional manner.

“It’s really important to us that every patient feels cared for and that we are able to provide high quality eyewear to suit every individual. That is our priority right now.”

Moving forwards, Faheem also hopes to restore many of the aspects that made Batty & Dexter a proudly independent practice to begin with, including longer testing times, clinical excellence and affordable eyewear to suit all budgets and lifestyles.

Karen, Practice Manager, has been at Batty & Dexter Opticians in Aintree for 20 years. She commented: “Faheem’s joining the practice has brought a lot of excitement back to conversations about the future of Batty & Dexter Opticians and I’m hoping that it will allow our expertise and care for patients to shine through as we welcome both existing and new patients alike.”

Charles, Optometrist at Batty & Dexter Opticians in Aintree since 2021, added: “Faheem has quickly become a valued member of our team, and we are eager to see how he will elevate our practice in terms of optical advancements and eyecare standards.

“This new chapter represents a wonderful chance to enhance the eyecare experience for all our patients and further strengthen our connection to the local community.”

As Batty & Dexter Opticians paves the way for an optimistic future, they remain dedicated to their mission of providing exceptional eyecare services, maintaining strong connections with the community and embracing advancements in optical technology.

To find out more information about Batty & Dexter Opticians or to book an appointment, please visit www.opticiansliverpool.co.uk