INDIKA IS BACK: Milap’s Festival of Indian Arts & Culture returns to Liverpool this October

Chiming with Milap’s 40 year anniversary, this October, the INDIKA festival will feature a programme of Indian music and dance, ranging from cutting-edge contemporary to deeply rooted traditional forms, plus yoga, poetry, storytelling and participatory activities for all the family. Events will take place across iconic Liverpool City Region venues, including The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room, Future Yard, The Everyman and more to be announced soon.

“…a splendid extravaganza celebrating the diverse facets of Indian music, dance, arts, and culture”

World Music Central

INDIKA showcases the best of contemporary Indian Arts and Culture, presenting a bold and varied programme that celebrates India’s diverse cultural traditions. With Diwali falling on 20th October this year, Milap’s Diwali celebrations will feature as a centrepiece of this year’s INDIKA.

Audiences won't just watch and listen to performances - they'll feel them. With music, dance, food and storytelling from across India, INDIKA offers a multi-sensory experience that brings people together through culture and leaves audiences moved. Milap continues its work to connect audiences with the vibrant sounds and compelling stories of India, showcasing its enduring influence on the world stage - right here in Merseyside!

Milap launched INDIKA in 2012, and the festival has continued to grow ever since, with performances from artists such as Pandit Birju Maharaj, Rakesh Chaurasia, Aditi Mangaldas, Talvin Singh OBE, Lalgudi GJR Krishnan, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Priyadarsini Govind, Shashank, Rama Vaidyanathan, The Singh Twins, Mythili Prakash and Patri Satish Kumar!

“Thank you for having us, it was a wonderful audience, and we love you Milap!”

Shakir Khan, performer at INDIKA 2023

“Fantastic festival, fantastic audience, and we really really enjoyed it.”

Shahbaz Hussain

“The standard of every Milap event I have ever attended has always been unfailingly world class. I have been performing in and around Liverpool all my life and this organisation is the jewel in the City’s cultural crown beyond any doubt.”

Audience Member

“It was out of this world! We really enjoyed the performance tonight… so beautiful, and so touching.”

Audience member

Building on INDIKA 2023, this year's INDIKA continues Milap’s mission to open up Indian Arts & Culture to everyone - from long-time fans to those discovering it for the first time.

“As Milap turns 40, this year’s INDIKA feels especially meaningful, as a celebration of how far we’ve come and a statement of where we’re headed; it’s a reflection of everything we believe Indian arts can be. It is a space for everyone - whether you’ve grown up with these traditions or you’re discovering them for the first time - to feel inspired, moved, and connected. I’m excited that we’re welcoming back some incredible artists loved by audiences over the years, who’ve shaped our story, while also showcasing bold, boundary-pushing work that’s shaping the future of Indian music and dance. For me, INDIKA is where tradition meets imagination - and every performance is designed to leave a lasting impression on you. I hope you’ll join us this October for a festival of experiences that are rich in spirit, depth and meaning!"

Alok Nayak - Artistic Director of Milap

INDIKA is a multi-arts festival packed full of exciting events and experiences; whether you're an Indian music and dance aficionado, or eager to experience new art forms, there's something for everyone to explore and enjoy. This Autumn, INDIKA will present some of the UK and India's most exciting emerging talent, legendary performers, and Milap favourites who have wowed audiences in previous years.

JUST ANNOUNCED FOR 2025

Milap + Liverpool Philharmonic Hall present

Flute J.A. Jayanth & Debasmita Bhattacharya with Kousic Sen & Bangalore Prakash

Friday 17th October 2025, 7.30pm

The Music Room, Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BP

This concert brings together four exceptional musicians, a unique combination of instruments - the Carnatic bamboo flute, Hindustani sarod, tabla, and mridangam - and a rare musical encounter across styles and traditions.

Flute J.A. Jayanth is one of the leading Carnatic flautists of his generation, known for his remarkable virtuosity, rich tone, and inventive presentation. Sarod player Debasmita Bhattacharya is a rising force in Hindustani music, praised for her depth, sensitivity, and command of the Senia Shahjahanpur style. Joining them are two of India’s finest percussionists - Kousic Sen, an acclaimed tabla player known for his dynamic solo and collaborative work, and Bangalore Prakash, a highly respected mridangam artist whose playing blends precision and flair. Together, they offer an immersive, rhythmically rich concert that celebrates the best of Indian classical music.

Milap + Liverpool Philharmonic Hall present

Rohan Roy Collective

Friday 24th October 2025, 7.30pm

The Music Room, Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BP

A bold fusion of Indian classical and contemporary sound. Get ready for a fresh and fearless take on fusion as the Rohan Roy Collective brings Indian classical ragas into conversation with jazz, groove, and global sounds.

Led by acclaimed violinist Rohan Roy, the group performs original compositions that are rich, soulful, and full of creative fire. Rohan is joined by a stellar line-up of musicians: Giuliano Modarelli brings his signature flair on guitar, Domenico Angrano lays down deep, expressive basslines, and Harkiret Singh Bahra weaves rhythm and emotion through the tabla.

Together, they create an atmosphere that’s both immersive and unpredictable - where intricate melodies and dynamic improvisation open up new musical worlds. This is fusion at its finest - rooted in tradition, shaped by experience, and driven by pure artistic curiosity.

Milap + Liverpool Philharmonic Hall present

A Carnatic Quartet - A Concert for Children and Families

Wednesday 29th October 2025, 2pm

The Music Room, Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BP

An exciting introduction to the magic of South Indian classical music. Join us for a special concert designed just for children and families, featuring the dynamic Carnatic Quartet - Shreya Devnath (Violin), Mylai M Karthikeyan (Nadhaswaram), Praveen Sparsh (Mridangam), and Adyar G Silambarasan(Thavil).

This interactive performance is a joyful, high-energy introduction to the fascinating world of Carnatic music. Expect stunning sounds, fun rhythm games, and plenty of chances to get involved - whether it’s clapping along to the beat or discovering how these powerful instruments work together.

Perfect for curious young minds, budding musicians, and anyone ready to be amazed, this is a rare chance to see four incredible artists bring music to life - up close and unplugged. Let the rhythms spark imagination and the melodies open up a world of wonder.

Milap + Liverpool Philharmonic Hall present

'Together' by A Carnatic Quartet

Wednesday 29th October 2025, 2pm

The Music Room, Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BP

Experience Carnatic (South Indian Classical) music like never before.

A Carnatic Quartet brings together four trailblazing artists - Shreya Devnath (Violin), Mylai M Karthikeyan(Nadhaswaram), Praveen Sparsh (Mridangam), and Adyar G Silambarasan (Thavil) - in a powerful exploration of sound, tradition, and collaboration.

Curated by violinist Shreya Devnath, Together is a bold musical conversation between four instruments that rarely share the stage. The melodic grace of the violin meets the raw, majestic voice of the nadhaswaram; the intricate rhythms of the mridangam blend with the explosive energy of the thavil.

Each instrument brings with it its own world - distinct histories, styles, and cultural roots - yet in this quartet, they unite to create something wholly unique. This isn’t just a concert. It’s a celebration of the Carnatic tradition - unfiltered, unbound, and alive with possibility.

1 . Contributed J.A. Jayanth Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Dance performance at Bundobust Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Debasmita Bhattacharya Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed A Carnatic Quartet Photo: Submitted