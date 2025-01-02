Innovative pop-up accommodation to protect street homeless comes to Merseyside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A set of homeless accommodation pods came to St Helens in time for Christmas to ensure people forced to sleep rough had somewhere warm and dry to stay.

The Salvation Army launched its NAPpad (Night-time Accommodation Project) on Thursday, December 19, the first of its kind in the North West.

The NAPpad, which is situated in the car park of The Salvation Army’s Lifehouse (hostel) Salisbury House on Phoenix Brow, incorporates four individual units equipped with a toilet, sink, heating, a bed, duvet and pillow, providing temporary accommodation to help people who are finding it difficult to get off the streets and into a safe living space.

Described as portable ‘micro-flats’ that offer safety and comfort, each pad is fitted with innovative sensors that detect if someone stops breathing, giving responders vital minutes to save a life, with people who have been sleeping rough long-term often having complex health issues.

(L-R) Salvation Army hostel resident Mark Griffiths who has spent time street homeless with The Salvation Army's Myles Chadwich, Area Operations Manager

Working in association with St Helens Council, The Salvation Army will accommodate people in the NAPpads who have been referred through the local authority’s homeless referral scheme with clients able to check in from 6:00 pm and stay until 9:00 am for a period of up to three nights while alternative, more long-term accommodation is found.

Myles Chadwick, area operations manager for The Salvation Army’s Homelessness Services across Merseyside said: “There is a homelessness crisis in the UK and indeed in St Helens and we passionately believe that nobody should have to sleep on the streets. The Salvation Army is proud to work collaboratively alongside the local council and other organisations to ensure the most vulnerable members of our community are supported.

“Getting people who have no roof over their heads safely indoors and meeting the urgent need in St Helens through providing NAPpads brings the vision, passion and commitment The Salvation Army has to breaking the cycle of homelessness to life, and provides a much-needed lifeline to people at a time of crisis.

“The freezing weather we have experienced recently has exposed how hard life can be when living on the streets. Extreme weather can kill and the people we are supporting live complex lives and often have health issues. Our NAPpads are not designed to be a home but we are confident that they are a lifeline and with the innovative technology included, in some cases could also be a lifesaver.”

Inside a NAPpad unit

The NAPpads have been designed by Protectal Ltd in collaboration with The Salvation Army and the St Helens unit has beeen dedicated to the memory of Salisbury House service manager Darren Mulcahy, who passed away suddenly in July 2024. A plaque has been placed on the NAPpads and was unveiled in the presence of his friends and family.

Myles added: “Darren played a pivotal role in the planning of the NAPpads coming to St Helens and had worked with and championed for people experiencing homelessness for more than a decade.

“We felt this was the best way to pay tribute to Darren and have a lasting memory of the instrumental role he played in the creation of these plans. We’re proud to finally be able to make his vision a reality which will go on to save many people in Darren’s hometown.”

The NAPpad has an energy efficient heating and water system and can keep someone safe using the same amount of energy per night as a domestic light bulb. If required, the NAPpads can be moved to different locations to meet local need.