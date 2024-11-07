Innovative workplace wellbeing platform launches to enhance employee mental health

MindClass, an innovative workplace wellbeing platform has launched to help organisations support mental health and enhance employee wellbeing. The resource is expertly designed for businesses looking to support their workforce through accredited training, counsellors and evidence-based insights.

Phil Bridges, MindClass founder and CEO said “Our expert team of counsellors, data scientists and mental health trainers are on a mission to support better minds at work. The MindClass platform offers a range of courses accredited by the Royal Society for Public Health, ensuring that organisations can provide their employees with high-quality, reliable training. Plus on demand counsellors accredited by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP).”

The platform also hosts a wealth of wellbeing resources, including ai powered productivity tools, engaging videos, and informative articles designed to foster a healthier work environment.

In addition, MindClass’ HR insights area equips business leaders with the tools necessary to understand and assess the wellbeing of their workforce.

By leveraging data-driven insights, organisations can make informed, evidence-based decisions that enhance employee satisfaction and productivity.

Phil Bridges, also founder of Liverpool based mental health organisation, The Mind Map said:

“Prioritising mental health is no longer optional and is essential for a thriving workplace. With the launch of our new platform, we aim to make mental health support accessible to all employees, empowering them to take charge of their wellbeing.”

As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of the modern work environment, MindClass stands out as a vital partner in fostering a culture of wellbeing.

So far they have on-boarded a host of clients including the University of Liverpool, eBay, Open Eye Gallery, Open Media and MGISS.

For more information about MindClass and to explore our workplace wellbeing resources, visit www.mindclass.co.uk