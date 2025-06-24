INNSiDE by Meliá UK announces next edition of Room Service Sessions
Taking place on Friday, July 25 from 6-8pm, the Townhouse Suite at INNSiDE by Meliá Liverpool will be transformed into a vibrant live performance space for a night of music, expression and community.
Part of INNSiDE’s mission to support local creativity and culture, the Pride-themed Room Service Sessions will showcase two of the city’s most exciting and distinctive voices, Zara Smile, whose bold sound is redefining the Liverpool music scene, and Sara Wolff, a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter known for her dreamlike and poetic lyricism.
Both artists will deliver stripped-back acoustic performances to the stunning backdrop of the Liverpool skyline, offering guests an intimate connection to the music in an unforgettable setting.
Limited free tickets are available for INNSiDE guests and local music lovers, including a welcome drink on arrival. For those wishing to extend the experience, overnight stays can be booked directly via the INNSiDE website.
Room Service Sessions is a series of gigs and experiences in an intimate setting across INNSiDE’s global hotels.
Following the success of INNSiDE The Bedroom, the UK’s first gig series which has taken place across Manchester, Newcastle, and Liverpool, INNSiDE UK is set to host a new programme of emerging and touring artists throughout 2025.
Limited free tickets available – HERE