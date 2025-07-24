Integrated Care and Support Services Sold to Flourishlife Care

Day care centre and home care agency, Integrated Care and Support Services Ltd, has been sold to Flourishlife Care Ltd in a deal facilitated by specialist healthcare business broker, Redwoods Dowling Kerr.

The popular day care centre and agency for individuals with learning disabilities occupies a convenient and accessible setting in St Helens, Merseyside.

Offering a wide variety of activity programmes including weekly social clubs and monthly day trips, the centre operates from a modern, detached property within east reach of the town centre. The home care agency provides a range of quality care services to individuals within their own homes, allowing them to maintain independence and dignity.

Established over a decade ago, Integrated Care and Support Services has earned a reputation for excellent standards of care and was rated ‘Good’ by the CQC at the latest inspection.

With the client seeking retirement, Healthcare Deputy Sales Manager at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, Asif Musa, identified the ideal buyer in Flourishlife Care Ltd, an existing provider of domiciliary care and supported living services and specialist healthcare staffing agency.

Commenting on their experience of the sale process, the client said: “We couldn’t be more pleased with the outstanding, professional, and discreet service provided by Redwoods Dowling Kerr. Asif Musa was instrumental in securing a suitable buyer and skilfully negotiated to achieve the best possible outcome for us. I’m truly grateful to Asif and would highly recommend RDK to anyone considering selling their healthcare business.”

RDK’s Asif Musa added: “My client has built a successful business with an enviable reputation for quality care in the local community. A fantastic investment, the business offers scope for future growth and it has been a real pleasure working with them to find the right buyer who will take the business forward.”

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is part of the Altius Group, a leading business sales advisory group in the UK.