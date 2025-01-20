“It felt like lightning!” Former RAF serviceman remembers wonderful aircraft nearly 70 years on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A resident at HC-One’s Leighton Court Care home in Wallasey has been reminiscing about the exciting aircraft he served on nearly 70 years ago thanks to the generosity of the home’s Wellbeing Coordinator.

Bob Stirling was just 18 years old when he joined The Royal Air Force back in 1958, serving as a Senior Aircraftsman on some of Britain’s most iconic aircraft.

Still proud of his time in the forces, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Leighton Court, Sophie Teasdale, sought out pictures and a poster of some of the wonderful aircraft that Bob would have flown in to bring back the happy memories during Bob’s service.

To Sophie’s delight, the images took Bob back to one of the proudest moments of his life as he was able to relish in the memories of flying across the English skies in some very historic planes.

Selection of images secured by HC-One Leighton Court Care Home's Wellbeing Coordinator Sophie Teasdale

“I have never done anything better than join the Airforce, I lived for it and it was an extremely proud moment of my life.” Bob Stirling recalled: “We all had to join the forces and I didn’t want to go anywhere but the RAF.”

As part of his illustrious career, Bob flew in some of Royal Airforce’s most notorious fighter planes including the historic Spitfire.

“It was like lightning.” Bob continued: “When I first flew in some of these aircraft, the speed was absolutely incredible, they were wonderful to fly, I felt completely free and it was an absolutely incredible experience that I will never forget. Without a doubt, the Spitfire was my favourite, It was so fast and it looked the part.”

Alongside the images of heritage aircraft, Sophie was also able to acquire a poster of historic and modern aircraft showing British relics from the First World War’s Sopwith Camel, the Second World War duo of the Hurricane and Spitfire, Cold War staples of the Phantom and Tornado all the way up to the contemporary Typhoon.

Resident at HC-One's Leighton Court Care Home, Bob Stirling during his time in the Royal Air Force

Sophie Teasdale, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Leighton Court said:

“I knew that Bob would absolutely love the pictures of the aircraft but I don’t think I was quite prepared for how emotional he would get. There were happy tears between the two of us so it was a very special moment.

“We care for so many amazing people and being able to provide them with the happiness that Bob felt through some special images is a really special feeling. We regularly organise activities and small surprises for residents throughout the home, these can often be the highlight of their days or even weeks and is an important part of how we deliver the kind and quality care our residents deserve.”

For Bob, the photographs bring back more than just memories, they take him back to an important and proud moment in his life.

Bob Stirling, resident at HC-One's Leighton Court Care Home with photo during his time in the Royal Air Force

“When I look back, I am proud to say that I was SAC Stirling.” Bob concluded, “I would do it again today if I could, I would love to feel that kind of speed one more time.”

