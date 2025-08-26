It’s full marks for Liverpool teaching assistant recruitment push

One of the UK’s leading training providers, Realise, has staged the training courses as part of its adult skills programme in Liverpool City Region.

The learners have completed a combination of the Level 2 Support Work in Schools and Colleges programme and the Level 1 Preparing to Work in School course, with the programmes funded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Adult Skills Fund.

The courses remain ongoing and are held at various locations across Liverpool City Region including St Mary’s Millennium Centre in West Derby, Kirkby Centre 63 and the Joseph Lapin Centre in Old Swan.

Laura Hurst

While the majority of people have secured jobs in primary and special educational needs schools, some have also gone into secondary schools and colleges.

Laura Hurst, from Huyton, completed a number of courses with Realise and is now working as a teaching assistant in the reception class at Malvern Primary School on Willoughby Road in Broadgreen.

She initially started on a trial basis in February and has now secured a permanent position which will start in September.

Laura, aged 37, said: “Doing the Realise courses and becoming a teaching assistant has changed my life.

“I had been a hairdresser for a long time but fancied a career change a few years ago and moved into care and supporting adults and children with additional needs.

“That role was taking me around the country but I had a change in my family circumstances and, with having two children myself, I needed to be closer to home and fitting my work in around school term time.

“I didn’t know what to do next and then saw Realise advertising for a teaching assistant course and it’s gone on from there.

“I’ve done five courses in total – Level One and Two Teaching Assistant as well as others around children’s mental health, special educational needs and autism.

“Realise were also brilliant at introducing me to their partner agencies which recruit for vacancies in schools across the region.

“To get a job so quickly after completing my first course was fantastic and I love what I do.

“The children bring so much joy day in day out and it’s really rewarding.

“I’m so glad I took the courses. A lot of other options I looked at had the training being delivered online but Realise did all face-to-face training and that made a huge difference as that’s the way I learn best.

“I definitely see my long-term future in education or care.”

Tracy Galvin, regional sales manager at Realise, said: “We’ve seen huge success in the quest to get teaching assistants into locations across Liverpool.

“Schools and colleges across the city are experiencing a shortage in teaching assistants and many are struggling to recruit for what are essential positions.

“Our training courses not only help to address that skills gap but are also offering a fantastic opportunity for people in the region – many of whom are either unemployed, in low-paid jobs or wanting to change their career path – to take the first steps towards enjoying a sustainable long-term career in education.

“For so many of our learners to progress to secure jobs is fantastic and is a real credit to both the individuals securing the jobs and our training teams.”

Amongst the topics covered in the courses are safeguarding, child development and transitions, health and safety and legal requirements such as policies and procedures.

The Adults Skills courses are fully funded and therefore free to access for people living in Liverpool City Region aged over 19.

The training has been supported by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s devolved funds for city region residents and is funded by UK Government.

For more information on the full range of courses offered by Realise in Liverpool City Region, visit www.realisetraining.com