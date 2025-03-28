Jet2.com and Jet2holidays mark one year of operations at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays marked the first anniversary of operating award-winning flights and holidays from Liverpool John Lennon Airport this morning, by putting colleagues and customers at the heart of the celebrations.

The award-winning airline and tour operator marked exactly one year since the start of operations at the airport base, by hosting a range of celebrations which included surprising random lucky customers with a pair of return flights from the airport. They included Paula and Billy Lane from Kirkby, who were surprised with free flights as they prepared to check-in this morning.

The birthday surprises go hand-in-hand with Jet2’s customer-first approach which has seen the companies delight hundreds of thousands of customers since launching from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, enabling the company to enjoy tremendous success and growth.

Thanks to their VIP customer service, including a dedicated Red Team who are always visible and present to help customers as their travel to and from their well-deserved holidays, Jet2 is gearing up for an expanded second summer of operations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, as more new and existing holidaymakers choose the award-winning airline and tour operator.

l to r Anna Shires, Aviation Development Manager LPL and Heather Jones, Station Manager Jet2

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to 23 destinations in Summer 25, an expanded programme which includes three brand-new destinations (Malaga, Malta and Reus) to meet the continued demand from customer and independent travel agents across Merseyside and the wider region.

This demand means that Jet2 will increase capacity at Liverpool John Lennon Airport by 28% this summer compared to last summer. An additional Boeing 737-800 aircraft will come into operation, meaning a fleet of five-based aircraft at the airport base for Summer 25.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said:“Our first year of operations at Liverpool John Lennon Airport has surpassed all expectations, with the reaction from customers and independent travel agents being nothing short of phenomenal. Our award-winning customer service has had an enormous impact on customers, and the response has enabled us to put more seats and destinations on sale, giving local holidaymakers even more choice.”

He added: “It was fantastic to celebrate our first anniversary this morning and we are looking ahead with enormous confidence at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Our team of brilliant colleagues continue to deliver the best service in the industry, and I know they are looking forward to a fantastic summer taking customers away on their well-deserved holidays.”

Paula and Billy Lane

Paul Winfield, Director of Aviation for LJLA commented: “The decision by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to start operations from Liverpool has been a significant boost for us with hundreds of thousands of passengers choosing to travel with them on flights via Liverpool over the past 12 months, traveling to 23 destinations across seven countries. We expect this year to be even busier and look forward to welcoming more Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customers, all taking advantage of our Faster Easier Friendlier passenger experience combined with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ award-winning customer service.”

Paula Lane, from Kirkby, who was surprised with a pair of return flights with Jet2.com from Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “This has been the absolutely perfect start to my holiday. This is my first time travelling with Jet2 from Liverpool John Lennon Airport and their team were just brilliant, making the morning a real celebration. I cannot wait to book and travel with them again!”