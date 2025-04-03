'Jewel of the Mediterranean' precious memories

Striking big sister to archipelago siblings Gozo and Comino, this stunning island spans scant 122 square miles.

But what it lacks in size, this most desirable destination more than makes up for in appealing attractions aplenty.

Backdrop for filming from Gladiator to Game of Thrones, the welcoming gem's latest location stars are Sliema Best View Fortina Luxury Suites.

Superbly situated, the perfectly positioned open-plan palatial accommodation does exactly what it says on the tin, affording unrivalled vistas from spacious splendour.

Premium shopping centre The Point alongside, expansive private balconies boast unmatched views of cross-water towering bastions while rooms provide "independence and flexibility of your own home, blended with comfort and service of 5* hotel".

Supported by round-the-clock concierge, such sophisticated elegance is exemplified by deluxe beds' memory foam mattresses, fine linen and premium pillows, complemented by hi-tech facilities from free Wi-Fi to flat screen TVs.

Awash with refreshingly relaxing facilities, on-site INA Spa features rejuvenating sauna, jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor lido pools.

At a glance: Best View Fortina Luxury Suites in Sliema offer stylish open plan living with state-of-the-art kitchens and lavish interiors. One, two and three-bedroom apartments can accommodate groups of up to seven, each room having its own en-suite bathroom. Guests also have access to spa, gym, indoor pool and outdoor lido as well as dining discounts in nearby restaurants. Prices range from £310 per night for one-bedroom apartment to £505 for three-bed suite, minimum two-night stay, available at bestviewfortinaluxurysuites.com with more Malta information available at visitmalta.com site.

Well equipped as capacious kitchens are, complete with air fryer, coffee machine, dishwasher and ice maker, cash-saving 15 per cent discounts are available at array of fine dining venues, encircling the superb site like national bird blue rock thrushes - not falcon of 1941 film noir fame - abound around rugged cliff faces.

Turn left for breakfast of champions at 5* Barcelo Fortina, home of eggs-ellent omelettes, copious cheese and cold meat cuts alongside fortifying fry-up fit, if not for a king, our former Queen, state's sole monarch from 1964 to '74, further flavourful food and drink available in Stella's Restaurant and The Bridge Bar.

Cross the road for lido luxury in inviting form of Manta, epitome of elegance, harbourside haven inspired by grace of denizen of the deep majestic ray, "gentle giant" possessing best brain-to-body ratio among cold-bloodied fish.

And adjacent mouth-watering shape of Tora's Oriental fusion flavours, serving success on a plate with delicious dishes from delicate dim sum dumplings to sweet 'n' sour stir fries and sushi, signature Peking Duck appetising combination of crispy skin with succulent meat.

Or, when neighbours become good friends for food, turn right. Reappropriating M&S tagline, this is not just pub grub, this is Queen Elizabeth Pub grub!

Chicharron five-spice seasoned pork belly cracklings, served with honey soy and lime sauce side, as well as trio of locally sourced sausages, will sate most discerning of carnivores. Vegetarian options, including avocado burger, are also available.

All managed by always attentive mine host with the most, best thing to come out of Timperley since spheroidal-headed comedy creation Frank Sidebottom.

Sister site The Village Boutique and Spa Naxxar offers twin-centre variety, spice of life like seasoning-infused Italian influenced seasonal flavoursome fare, consistently quality recipe for charming converted farmhouse's indoor-outdoor Kitchen's culinary triumphs.

Nestled along shaded alley, the independent hotel opens onto sun-drenched world of charm and calm, pool deck garden vying for guests' attention with "spa from the madding crowd" relaxation, radiating revitalising R&R rejuvenation.

Prices and packages available at villagehotelmalta.com site, exciting expansion is planned by the building's benevolent business boss, who appears to have won Maltese Monopoly big style by buying properties isle-wide.

"Serving happiness since 1837," once home of Casino Maltese Social Club, Caffe Cordina remains winner today, serving savoury and sweet treats within impressive interior and al fresco Republic Square, aka Piazza Regina home of Queen Victoria statue.

UNESCO world heritage site Valletta's capital gains include The Grandmaster's Palace, built between 16th and 18th centuries by Knights Hospitaller, Sunday name The Order of Knights of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem.

Think Monty Python and The Holy Grail's The Knights That Say "Ni". But nowhere near as silly! Indeed armoury tour, educational and entertaining in equally impressive measure, confirms Catholic military order seriously tooled up to defend fierce beliefs.

How do you make a Maltese cross? Poke him in the eye, Sixties' schoolyard bants suggested. Not so! Research reveals it is, in fact, badge of honour associated with crusaders who once ruled these parts, striking symbol since adopted by KM Malta Airlines, also featuring on Maltese Euro coins.

Upper Barakka Gardens command unique outlook over Mediterranean's only natural harbour, Three Cities forming breathtaking backdrop.

Numbering 359, this nation has almost as many churches as days of the year, foremost of which is arguably St John's Co-Cathedral, dedicated to Saint John the Baptist, housing interior among finest of its ornate kind. If it ain't baroque, don't fix it!

And, for those of us partial to a pint (we know who we are!), visitors can raise glass to arguably Equity's thirstiest thespian at The Pub, where hedonistic hell-raiser Ollie Reed drank his last in 1991 after, arm-wrestling all-comers, amassing amazing £450 bar bill.

Nautical but nice Gozo ferry offers true transport of delight, sun deck affording all-around aquatic outlook among most scenic of surrounds, salty sea spray refreshing as bittersweet carbonated Kinnie or crisp Cisk lager thirst-quenchers.

Nestled in heart of extraordinary Xagħra plateau, UNESCO Ġgantija "Place of Giants" Archaeological Park Temples, prehistoric as pterodactyls, stand proud as dry stone walls on steroids, still surviving 3600 BC Neolithic construction.

Dramatic coastal formations see sea spilling over rocks, white-tipped foam frothing like corner cafe Kafé Msajjar.

Sadly, 2017 storms sank The Azure Window, 28-metre tall Dwejra limestone arch, star of 1981 Clash of the Titans and 2002 The Count of Monte Cristo movies.

But don't despair if you're keen to dive depths, Blue Hole marine lake offering unsurpassed underwater adventures.

Capital Victoria's ancient fortified city Cittadella stands promontory proud as lofty colossus, visible from all over the islet, St Martin Cavalier pinnacle providing 360-degree panoramic views, site secrets including hidden north gate, concealed escape route for fortunate few who evaded Ottoman capture.

Sea Shells sells seafood near the sea shore! Not only tongue twister, but tastebud-tingler, family run bistro serving fine fare for hungry holidaymakers in Xlendi, beautiful bay-side village ... and half-decent Scrabble score!

Silent City it may be, due to absence of non-local traffic - in car-loving country with 300,000-plus vehicles registered to 450,000 population - but Game of Thrones fans continue to make lots of noise about medieval Mdina's first series location landmarks within labyrinth of eclectic architecture, intersected by narrow winding streets.

Followers of the HBO fantasy drama, collecting 59 Emmy awards from 160 nominations, will readily recognise the town's gate as King's Landing entrance as well as Mesquita Square home of Littlefinger's brothel.

And high five for recently restored Fort Tigné, star-shaped fortification built in 1793 to defend Marsamxett Harbour, among oldest polygonal forts on the planet.

You don't need Maltese descendant pop stars Natalie Imbruglia, Bryan Adams and Britney Spears to sing praises of magical Malta.

Eminently manageable fat three-hour thrifty flight from Manchester, London and Edinburgh, success is suites ... Sliema Best View Fortina Luxury apartments simply best bolthole for enjoying inviting isles exploration.

