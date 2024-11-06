Jim Moray pushing boundaries of traditional folk at The Music Room

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 6th Nov 2024, 11:07 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 11:41 BST
Friday 17th January, The Music Room, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Hope St. Liverpool. L1 9BP. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £20/£17/£15. Box Office: 0151 709 3789.

Jim Moray is heading out on tour in January and February 2025 with a new single, his first new music since 2019.

Moray has been pushing the boundaries of traditional folk music since the early 2000s, infusing it with elements of electronica, rock, and even hip-hop to create a sound that is uniquely his own.

His music has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted following, and this tour will preview songs from an eagerly awaited new album.

Jim Moray

