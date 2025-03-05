John-Paul 'comes home' with new partner role at law firm Jackson Lees Group

Solicitor John-Paul Dennis has come full circle in his career by joining law firm Jackson Lees Group as a partner and head of the wills, trusts and probate team.

He trained as a lawyer at Wirral practice Lees & Partners, which in 2016 joined forces with Jackson Canter to form Jackson Lees.

In his new role he leads an 11-strong team in the firm’s private client division across offices in Liverpool, Heswall and Hoylake.

As well as advising on wills, trusts and the administration of estates, the team acts for clients on matters such as lasting powers of attorney and inheritance tax planning focusing on all areas of lifetime and post-death tax planning.

Its client base includes owners of family businesses in the commercial, farming and agricultural sectors, compensation protection and tax planning trusts, charities, executors of complex high-value estates, and non-domiciled people with business or family assets in the UK.

John-Paul has moved from Prosperity Law, where he was a partner and head of private client.

Before joining Prosperity in 2023, he was chief executive and head of private client at Astraea Linskills, prior to which he was at Weightmans and Kirwans Solicitors.

He said: “It feels like I’ve come home and full circle, returning 20 years after I began my career, although a lot has changed in that time,” he said.

“I learned a lot from the partners I worked under at Lees & Partners. They saw something in me and I flourished there.

“Quite a few people from those days are still at the firm, and it’s great to be working with them again.

“We have a really good team here, with great experience and qualifications. It’s an exciting time to join the firm and I look forward to helping create additional revenue streams for the practice and engaging with clients across the whole group to identify other opportunities with them.”

John-Paul is an accredited member of the Association of Lifetime Lawyers, chairman of trustees of the Liverpool based specialist care charity Nugent and a director and treasurer of Liverpool Law Society.

Esther Leach, managing director of Jackson Lees Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome John-Paul as our new head of wills, trusts and probate. John-Paul brings with him a wealth of experience. His expertise and vision will undoubtedly take our team from strength to strength, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will bring.”

Jackson Lees Group is part of MAPD Group, which was founded by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies in 2020 to power the growth of local law firms nationally through acquisition. The initials stand for Making a Positive Difference.