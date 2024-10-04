Joint venture at Sci-Tech Daresbury creates green waves in shipping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the first big projects to launch from A2O Manufacturing, a joint venture from A|2|O Technology Group and Axentia Group, is about to see a pioneering wind assisted propulsion system go through manufacturing and into a full testing programme. The prototype build, led by A2O Manufacturing, promises to help the maritime transportation industry improve its performance in greenhouse gas emissions reduction and sustainability.

A2O Manufacturing was established in May 2023 with a goal to bridge the gap between design and manufacturing, using pro-active management with solutions innovation. This collaboration emerged from two innovative businesses on the Sci-Tech Daresbury campus.

To date, the AirWing™ program for GT Wings is A2O Manufacturing's most extensive project. GT Wings is well-established in the maritime industry as wind assisted propulsion engineering experts, with the AirWing™ project program focusing on optimising materials and reducing GT Wings’ carbon footprint. To uphold this goal, A2O Manufacturing supported GT Wings through design and manufacture of their 20-metre AirWing™ using steel and composite materials, all sustainably manufactured in the UK.

The prototype will undergo trials later this year, with the AirWing™ set to be installed in December. The pilot route will take the vessel across the Atlantic to the Canadian Great Lakes, where A2O Manufacturing will be present to celebrate the ship’s successful voyage.

A2O Manufacturing and GT Wings’ innovation will showcase how to maximise thrust and reduce fuel consumption through pioneering design, creating a global shift in the way that greenhouse gases are reduced in maritime transport and commercial shipping.

In the future, AirWing™ technology is expected to be widely adopted on ships worldwide. This wind assisted propulsion system will be uniquely suited to vessels with restricted deck space and allow them to be powered by wind – a free, unlimited, zero-emission source of energy. This includes most of the 23,000 container ships and oil tankers that have more than 10 years of operational life remaining.

Founders of A2O Manufacturing, Dr Chris Berg and Nigel Allman, met on campus at Sci-Tech Daresbury through a mutual colleague. After meetings on-site and various coffee breaks, they found joint interests in growing sustainable technology and kickstarting a stagnant UK market with new products and technologies.

Dr Chris Berg, business owner of A|2|O Technology Group, noted: “I’ve been at Sci-Tech Daresbury for nearly eight years now, and I can wholeheartedly say that the innovation and collaboration on campus is what made A2O Manufacturing possible. This joint venture between myself and Nigel is testament to the opportunities that are just down the hall here.

“The AirWing™ program alone demonstrates our highly capable supply chain and strong manufacturing expertise. But of course, the best is yet to come. We can see A2O having a tangible impact on the advanced material and composite market in the UK, and even globally.”

Nigel Allman, CEO at Axentia Group, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our work on the AirWing™ project. This wind assisted propulsion system will certainly create a ripple effect on the whole industry, revolutionising the way we transport goods at sea.

“This is only the beginning of our innovation. The world is changing, and we’re prepared to design and manufacture the technology that keeps up with it.”

The project is the result of a strategic alliance that brings together A|2|O Technology Group’s expertise in complex product development with Axentia Group’s track record of translating innovation into tangible growth. The joint venture has already delivered solutions for various projects, including racing giants in Formula 1, Aerospace, Rail, and the AirWing™ project for GT Wings.

A2O Manufacturing has set out to continue their commitment to sustainability, progressing the advanced materials composites market with projects such as the AirWing™ that save huge volumes of oil and greenhouse gas emissions. This dedication is particularly crucial in industries like maritime transportation, which generates carbon emissions equivalent to that of Germany.

John Leake, Director of Business Growth at Sci-Tech Daresbury, commented: “Great things happen when you bring brilliant minds together, and this collaboration forged between A2O Technology Group and Axentia Group is testament to exactly that.

“The Sci-Tech Daresbury campus actively facilitates opportunities for ambitious businesses to meet and work together. Three-quarters of the companies on campus collaborate with at least one other business or organisation on site and is part of the DNA of Sci-Tech Daresbury. It is also pleasing to see that on-campus collaboration is also helping sectors such as maritime achieve a step change in sustainability and supporting the drive to move towards net zero.”