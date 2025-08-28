Joint venture brings hope to older people living in Ormskirk

In a bid to help tackle social isolation, Abbey Wood Lodge Care Home in Ormskirk has announced a new and inspiring collaboration with Hope Street.

Together they aim to create a vibrant, inclusive future for Ormskirk’s elderly community through a host of community initiatives dedicated to supporting the wellbeing of older people.

Founded in 2018, Hope Street is the brainchild of Sheila Byrne who saw a need for a safe, welcoming space where people could come together, share experiences, and support one another—regardless of age or circumstance. Since then, Hope Street, which can be found on Wheatsheaf Walk has become a hub of activity, creativity, and compassion.

Sheila said: “Hope Street was always meant to be more than a place—it’s a movement. Partnering with Abbey Wood Lodge means we can offer even more to the people who need it most. Whether through our weekly karaoke sessions, dementia café, conversation, or support, we want to create a community where ageing is embraced and celebrated.”

The collaboration with Abbey Wood Lodge, a 66-bed residential and dementia care home on County Road, Ormskirk marks a powerful step forward in realising a shared vision for ageing with dignity, joy, and purpose.

According to predictions from Lancashire County Council, the number of people aged 80 or over is expected to double between 2022 (68%) and 2047 (132%). Another study by Age UK, also revealed that 1.4 million older people in the UK often feel lonely.

In light of these figures and a desire to support elderly people in the community, Abbey Wood Lodge and Hope Street will work together on a variety of initiatives, including a Dementia Signposting Clinic launching this month at Hope Street, led by Gavin Trerise, home manager at Abbey Wood Lodge, offering practical advice and support for individuals and families affected by dementia.

The Hope Street Choir will also visit Abbey Wood Lodge regularly to rehearse with residents and recruit new members. Alongside this, a series of joint fundraising events are being planned, aimed at enhancing resources for both organisations and expanding outreach to the wider community.

Gavin Trerise, Home Manager at Abbey Wood Lodge, said, “This collaboration is about more than just services—it’s about building relationships, sparking joy, and making sure that no one feels left behind. We’re thrilled to be working with Hope Street to create a community that celebrates ageing, supports dementia care, and helps people truly live well.

“Abbey Wood Lodge has been part of the community for a decade, and we look forward to many more years of community-led infinitives which support our residents and the wider Ormskirk community.”:

Abbey Wood Lodge and Hope Street’s vision is to bring the community together in a meaningful way to improve the health and wellbeing for older people living in Ormskirk.