JS celebrates a standout year of growth following MBO

Firm signals intent with major investment in people, systems, and regional expansion North West-based accountancy and advisory firm, JS, is celebrating a landmark year of growth and transformation following its successful management buyout (MBO) at the end of April 2024.

The move from a traditional partnership to a corporate structure has fuelled a future-focused, agile strategy, positioning the firm for long-term success. In the first 12 months since the MBO, it has reported over a 10 per cent increase in turnover and a 12 per cent rise in headcount, with employee numbers set to surpass 100 by summer 2025.

As part of this evolution, JS has strengthened its leadership team, promoting Emma Birchall and Emma Bowles to partner and welcomed partners Angela Harrison and Neil Kelly, alongside four other senior appointments. The firm is also expanding its regional footprint, with a new Liverpool office set to open later this year and plans for significant investment in its Warrington base underway.

Since the MBO, JS has played a key advisory role in a number of significant transactions, including Ravago Chemicals’ acquisition of Ceda Chemicals, and the MBOs of both Worsley Plant and ABR Fabrications.

JS senior leadership team

Internally, several strategic initiatives have been introduced to support high performance and people development. Following a comprehensive internal review, the firm has implemented enhanced financial reporting and management systems to improve agility and decision-making. Traditional appraisals have been replaced with a forward-focused model that uses past performance to shape individual development plans.

A new KPI framework now links goals from firmwide to individual level, underpinning a refreshed bonus and profit-sharing scheme that rewards both exceptional results and consistent, values-led performance. These initiatives are supported by a training and development programme designed to create high-impact, future-ready career paths across the business.

The MBO came during a period of increased private equity interest in the accountancy sector. JS’s decision to remain independent and owner-managed underlines its commitment to the entrepreneurial values it shares with its core client base of owner-led businesses.

Lucy Williams, managing partner at JS, said: “I’m incredibly proud to lead such a talented and driven team. Over the past year, we’ve delivered exceptional results for our clients while navigating a demanding economic landscape. From investing in technology and training, to growing our team and developing future leaders, it’s been a transformative year that reflects the strength, ambition, and dedication of everyone at JS.

“The MBO has given us the freedom to accelerate our ambitions, and we’re already seeing the results. We’re focused on the future, with exciting developments ahead that will further enhance the high-quality service, insight, and value we offer to the region’s business community.”

About JS:

JS is an accountancy and advisory firm that challenges convention.

We have built our business around the needs of owner-managers. Our dynamic experts

help make finance functions a strategic force that enable better decision making.

We deliver digital finance transformation, strategic consultancy, tax advisory, audit,

accounts and compliance.

We are committed to creating the next generation of finance talent, empowering our people

to develop at pace and reach their potential.

Headquartered in the North West, JS works with owner-managed businesses across the UK.

For more information, visit: https://www.jacksonstephen.co.uk/