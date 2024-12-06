Junior football team kitted out by Anwyl

A junior football team in Sefton is onto a winner after scoring sponsorship from Anwyl Homes.

Crosby Stuart Under Sevens received £500 from Anwyl Homes as sleeve sponsors of their kits.

They play in the North Liverpool League and are based at Brook Vale Recreation Ground. Crosby Stuart JFC have been established as a community club since the 1970’s and have both boys’ and girls’ teams competing from U6 - U18 in various local leagues. Their aim is to provide the opportunity for as many junior children as possible to stay active and enjoy football on a regular basis.

Under sevens coach Liam Richardson said: “We are completely blown away by the generosity of the donation of £500 for the sleeve sponsorship. The Crosby Stuart Under Sevens boys will wear the Anwyl logo with pride on our sleeve. The boys have not long been formed but this will provide them access to new equipment and opportunities on the beginning of their footballing journey.”

Paul Darwin, land director at Anwyl Homes, pictured centre with Crosby Stuart Under Sevens players and coaches

The sponsorship deal was brokered by Paul Darwin who’s more used to negotiating land acquisitions in his role as land director for Anwyl Homes Lancashire.

Anwyl is due to start work on new homes in nearby Maghull in the new year, after securing reserved matters planning for 249 homes on land off School Lane in the town.

Paul said: “Anwyl is a proud supporter of grassroots sports. We recognise that sports clubs like Crosby Stuart are at the heart of communities, helping people lead active lifestyles while building life skills such as teamwork and communication and forming friendships. My son is among the players for Crosby Stuart Under Sevens and it’s great to see him and his friends sporting the Anwyl logo on their shirts.”

For more information about Anwyl see www.anwylhomes.co.uk.