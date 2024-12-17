Junior footballers in Wirral kitted out by homebuilder

A junior football team in Wirral is sporting new kits thanks to sponsorship from Elan Homes.

The homebuilder has teamed up with Bromborough and Eastham JFC for a second year, helping kit out the under 14s’ Blades team.

Club Chairman and manager of the under 14s’ team sponsored by Elan Rhy Platten said: “The sponsorship from Elan Homes has been invaluable to Bromborough and Eastham JFC. It has not only enabled the club to purchase kits for the team, but also enabled the team to get new equipment for training. The partnership allows the club to continue its work in developing talent and providing a safe, positive environment for youth football in the area.”

The team trains at Christ the King School in Bromborough, around three miles from Elan’s Birch Grange development in Hooton, and plays games across Wirral and Cheshire in the Eastham and District league.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “As a responsible homebuilder we’re keen to play an active role in the communities we operate in. We’re proud to have renewed our sponsorship of Bromborough and Eastham JFC, kitting out one of their junior teams for a second season. Sport is a great way to stay fit and healthy, while also helping develop life skills including communication and teamwork.”

Established in 2015, Bromborough and Eastham JFC now has more than 600 members across 37 registered teams, catering for children of all ages and abilities.

