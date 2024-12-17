Keepmoat celebrates completion of flagship Knowsley development

Keepmoat, a top 10 UK homebuilder, is celebrating the completion of the Canterbury Park development in Huyton, Knowsley, as the final new home owners move into the thriving community.

Representing an £80 million regeneration investment into the area, the Keepmoat team has breathed new life into the former site of substandard, post-war housing on Princess Drive to create a flourishing, new community.

In total, 303 homes have been created, with 125 of these offering affordable housing in partnership with Livv Housing Group, Knowsley Council, Knowsley Housing Trust, and North Huyton Communities Future.

Peter Barlow, North West Managing Director at Keepmoat, said: “We’re thrilled to share that all the homes have been sold at Canterbury Park. The community that has been created is thriving and is situated in a brilliant location surrounded by green spaces.

“Over the four year construction process, the development has engaged more than 100 young people locally through apprenticeships, college and school talks, and training programmes.

“At Keepmoat, we don’t just build homes, we aim to invest in and regenerate areas sustainably to drive further investment into areas that need it the most. These homes were specifically designed for first time buyers, growing families and downsizers, to support residents across the housing ladder.”

The latest phase adds to the community already existing in Huyton and when complete the regeneration project will create a total of much needed new 700 homes, representing a multi-million pound investment from the housebuilder.

Tim Molton, REVIVE Project Director and North Huyton Communities Future CEO, added: “Keepmoat has been the cornerstone of a significant public and private sector partnership known as Revive since they were selected as lead developer in 2005.

“Over the 19 years that Keepmoat have been involved in the partnership, they have led the rebuilding programme, often through difficult times in the housing market and never waivered in their support of the stakeholder's objectives. Keepmoat has gone above and beyond their original remit to physically build out the new communities.”

For more information about Keepmoat; please visit www.keepmoat.com