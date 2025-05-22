Keepmoat North West strengthens team with trio of appointments

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has appointed three new senior hires in a move to strengthen the North West regional office based in Speke.

Simon Ward will join the team as Director of Construction, bringing with him 10 years of experience across multiple senior construction roles. Simon will be joined by Steve Green and Dave Nunes as newly appointed Contract Managers.

In his role, Simon will provide strategic leadership support across the team and drive forward the ambitious construction business plan, working closely with the technical and subcontracting teams across the North West, which includes Merseyside, Manchester, Lancashire, Cheshire, Staffordshire and North Wales.

Simon’s role will also see him ensuring health and safety, compliance and efficiency on site. He joins the housebuilder with experience across Bellway Homes and Equans P&C.

Commenting on his appointment, Simon said: “I am thrilled to join the Keepmoat team and I’m excited to begin leading the fantastic department across construction, safety and new build delivery, continuing the five-star customer satisfaction rate.

“Keepmoat is an amazing company with the ideal balance of identity and structure, but also support for autonomous improvements and decision making which is paramount for regional growth.”

Simon is joined by a duo of Contract Managers, who have been appointed to continue to manage quality site teams, contractors and developments to ensure compliance and a high standard of work.

Regional Managing Director, Peter Barlow at Keepmoat North West, added: "I am thrilled to welcome Simon, Dave and Steve to the team. I look forward to seeing how their appointments will further strengthen our region and I am excited to collaborate to build a strong talent and housing pipeline that supports the growth of our business.”

Keepmoat is a leading partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

To find out more about Keepmoat, please visit: www.keepmoat.com