Kids Eat Free at Liverpool ONE this Summer

Summer holidays are serving up extra flavour at Liverpool ONE, as families can enjoy delicious meals without worrying about the bill.

A wide selection of restaurants across Liverpool ONE are serving up Kids Eat Free offers this summer, meaning parents can relax and enjoy quality time with their little ones, whether they're tucking into sushi, pizza or burgers.

With a fantastic range of kids eat free deals and great offers available across some of the destination’s most popular venues, dining out has never been more affordable. Here’s a taste of what’s on offer:

Kids Eat Free Deals at Liverpool ONE:

YO! Sushi : Children receive a free bento box (edamame, veggie rice, protein) Monday to Friday when dinning with a full paying adult.

: Children receive a free bento box (edamame, veggie rice, protein) Monday to Friday when dinning with a full paying adult. TGI Fridays : Free kids meal (including a snack, a main and two sides) when a Rewards member orders an adult's main meal.

: Free kids meal (including a snack, a main and two sides) when a Rewards member orders an adult's main meal. Smoke & Dough : Children eat free every Sunday with options including pizza, bento boxes and slushes.

: Children eat free every Sunday with options including pizza, bento boxes and slushes. Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen : Children receive a free main meal (to choose from meatball pasta, bangers & mash, or fish & chips) when ordering a main from the A la Carte menu with dessert available for around £4.

: Children receive a free main meal (to choose from meatball pasta, bangers & mash, or fish & chips) when ordering a main from the A la Carte menu with dessert available for around £4. The Real Greek : Children under 12 eat free with every £15 spent by an adult every Sunday.

: Children under 12 eat free with every £15 spent by an adult every Sunday. Las Iguanas: Children receive a free meal (main, 2 sides and dessert) with every adult order.

Additional family-friendly offers include:

Slim Chickens : Under-10s get a special menu including two tenders, Texas toast, fries, veg and drink for £6.95.

: Under-10s get a special menu including two tenders, Texas toast, fries, veg and drink for £6.95. Wagamama : Mini katsu, dessert and drink combo for £7.70.

: Mini katsu, dessert and drink combo for £7.70. Five Guys : Children's burger, hot dog, or grilled cheese served with mini fries and mini soda from £7.

: Children's burger, hot dog, or grilled cheese served with mini fries and mini soda from £7. Gordon Ramsay's Street Pizza: Bottomless pizza (Margherita, pepperoni, corn & chorizo) for children aged 8 and under for £10.

Families can also enjoy food on the go options from Greggs, Costa Coffee, BarBurrito, Joe & The Juice, Black Sheep Coffee, Tortilla, Chopstix, and other venues - ideal for picnics in Chavasse Park.

The Kids Eat Free offers form part of Liverpool ONE's wider summer programme, which includes free family activities including the return of Tickle the Ivories piano festival, free sport sessions, a city beach and family-friendly rides at Chavasse Park.