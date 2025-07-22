Kirkby's newest retirement community named in homage to local poet

A new Retirement Living development coming soon to St Chad's Drive, Kirkby, is to be named after a famous English poet.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, has named its new development Atherton Grange, paying homage to Robert Atherton (1861–1930), the English poet known as "The Ploughman Poet."

Born in Kirkby, Atherton was a much-loved local poet and Rector of a Parish Council. His poems about nature, country life, and journeys across the sea touched many hearts and continue to inspire readers across generations. During his time as Rector, Atherton wrote extensively, leaving a lasting mark on Lancashire poetry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With construction underway , the new addition to Kirkby will offer a range of low-maintenance, affordable retirement apartments, designed to support the over 60s to make the most of their retirement years . Future homeowners will enjoy access to a variety of communal spaces, including a stylish lounge and beautifully landscaped gardens, perfect for relaxation and socialising.

Atherton Grange CGI image

For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on hand during office hours to ensure everything runs smoothly, while each property is fitted with all the latest safety and security features including a 24-hour emergency call system, fire detection, and intruder alarms.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone said: “At McCarthy Stone, we’re proud to not only help retirees lead happier, healthier lives but also support the local communities in which we build. We’re delighted to celebrate one of Kirkby’s historical figures through the naming of our new retirement property Atherton Grange”.

Located in the heart of Kirkby on the outskirts of Liverpool, future homeowners will have access to a wide range of amenities and transport links at Atherton Grange, as well as the locally famous outdoor market and town centre just a short walk away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making stylish retirement living more accessible, all properties at Atherton Grange will be exclusively available through McCarthy Stone’s Shared Ownership scheme which provides a helping hand by reducing the upfront cost of a new retirement living property through a choice of home ownerships up to 75%.

Virtual tours are available via the McCarthy Stone website, allowing prospective buyers to take a closer look at the stylish interiors and the little details unique to the McCarthy Stone lifestyle.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living at Atherton Grange, please call 0800 201 4811 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/atherton-grange