Knotty Ash care home prepares for Open Week celebrations

Ash Court Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, Merseyside, is preparing to welcome in visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from Monday 16th June until Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The home's main celebration events are due to take place during Care Home Open Weekend on Saturday 21st June, 11am – 4pm.Ash Court Care Home will be welcoming residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to Ash Court Carnival where there will be live entertainment from 11am and 2pm, a Punch and Judy show, a bouncy castle, outdoor marquee, vintage carnival games, face painting and a tombola.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event also seeks to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week is ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Resident and care home colleague taking a walk outside HC-One care home

Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends are set to enjoy a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.The home and members of the local community will be coming together to celebrate summertime memories past and present and hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event.

Ash Court Care Home will be adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present providing a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors will also be encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the home.

Emma Leigh, HC-One’s Ash Court Care Home Manager, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming our local community to Ash Court Care Home during Care Home Open Week.

HC-One’s Ash Court Care Home colleagues at last year's Care Home Open Week

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to see first-hand the kind, person-centred care we provide, meet our dedicated team, and experience the warm, homely atmosphere we’re so proud of.

“We believe in building strong relationships with our neighbours, and this event is a great way to celebrate those connections.”