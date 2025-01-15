Knotty Ash gran discovers secret to happiness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After years of struggling with her weight, Christine Cox found she was faced with a stark wakeup call – but one 90-minute session changed her life for good.

Christine, from Knotty Ash, had been living with debilitating back problems since 1994 so severe she was registered disabled. As she got older, the pain got worse and by the time she was 55 her mobility was so badly affected she had to walk with sticks.

“In 2009 I had been on disability benefits for 15 years,” says Christine, “I had a blue badge as I struggled to walk long distances, and I was incredibly unhappy.”

“My weight crept up over the years due to my mobility issues, which in itself created a vicious cycle that I never thought I’d get out of – truthfully, I was in denial about what an impact my weight was having on my condition.”

Christine, however, was no stranger to the health risks associated with overweight and obesity. She herself had taught groups about the risk of strokes, and although fully aware of her own high risk felt unable to do anything to combat it. Then, in 2016, Christine had a breakthrough.

“I read an article that said it was possible to be healthier at 70 than you were at 50 if you looked after your health. I realised after years of guilt and denial that my weight was my disability, and at 62 decided it was time to start making myself a priority. My friend Paula had joined the local Slimming World group and was doing incredibly well. She kept asking me to go along with her, but it wasn’t until then I felt ready to commit to making necessary changes to my lifestyle.”

By following Slimming World’s famous eating plan Food Optimising, and with the support of her group, Christine went on to lose a staggering 5 stone.

Speaking about her journey, Christine says “From the moment I joined the group I knew I had made the right decision. My Consultant had taken the time to explain the Food Optimising plan and I was delighted to hear I could still enjoy my favourite meals by cooking them a little bit differently, as well as the odd slice of pizza or glass of prosecco. It really didn’t seem like a hardship. Sat in group with the other members and hearing their successes, I realised that it really was doable and couldn’t wait to get started.”

“As time went by, the weight kept coming off steadily and my back problems were improving. Before I knew it, one stick was gone… then the other. Eventually, I was able to give back my blue badge as I had less and less problems walking, and I came off of disability benefits.”

The rising cost of obesity in the UK has soared from £58bn in 2020 to £98bn, with two thirds of adults living with overweight or obesity. Studies show children living with obesity are approximately five times more likely to become adults living with obesity, and this is the first generation where children will pre-decease their parents because of weight-related problems. The nation is in a fight for weight loss.

Yet, there is a much bigger battle – for self. People who want to lose weight are increasingly feeling lost, desperate and hopeless – their self-confidence and self-belief that anything can help them, worn away.

For many, this lack of hope and desperation for a quick solution could make the allure of the new ‘magic bullet’ weight loss injections even stronger. The costs are high. Painful and expensive weekly injections, with side-effects of diarrhoea, constipation, bloating, vomiting and more. Growing evidence that weight regain is very likely once people stop injecting. For many, lack of appetite removes the pleasure from eating and socialising. And the long-term safety of the regulated drugs is still unknown.

Within the already deafening weight loss arena, weight loss injections add even more confusion, contradiction and uncertainty. The personal conviction and self-determination of people living with overweight and obesity depletes further.

There is good news. There is a way people can win the battle for self, rebuild their hope and optimism, and achieve a healthy, lasting weight loss.

In new research, which surveyed more than 7,000 new Slimming World members last January, more than two thirds said that before going to a Slimming World group, they didn’t dare dream they could lose weight and stay slim (69%). More than half of the members surveyed said that they’d had feelings of doubt, uncertainty and a lack of motivation and control for more than a year, and for some people 10 years or more.

However, in just one session, almost every new member left filled with self-belief, self-confidence and self-determination. This switch came from learning more about Slimming World’s health-giving eating plan, seeing the success of other members, and experiencing the empowering support to help them overcome their personal barriers. They left feeling:

· Committed to their weight loss (98%)

· That they could lose weight and keep it off (96%)

· Motivated to make changes to their lifestyle in order to lose weight (97%)

· More confident to manage the things that had previously got in the way of them losing weight (89%)

With over a decade of expertise in neurogastroenterology and cardiovascular pharmacology from leading institutions including the University of Sheffield and the University of Nottingham, Dr. Jemma Donovan PhD, Slimming World’s Research Manager, says: “This January, those feelings of doubt, fear and hopelessness could easily lead people to look to weight loss drugs as a silver bullet, however unless they get effective support to make lasting changes to their eating and activity habits, they’re very likely to regain the weight once they stop the medication, and they’re far less likely to experience the sense of personal achievement and the increased self-worth that comes with knowing you’re in control in the long term.

“Our research confirms what so many of our members tell us. After many years of feeling hopeless, out of control and desperate about their weight, new members quickly experience a powerful shift in self-belief, self-determination and self-confidence, restoring their hope about what they can achieve – without resorting to weight loss drugs or surgery. And that shift happens in less time than it takes to watch a movie!”

Now 70, Christine says she is fitter and healthier than she was at 50. “Slimming World really has changed my life – in fact, I’m in no doubts the changes I’ve made have saved my life. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my local Slimming World group, it’s amazing how much of an impact that first 90-minute session had on me. My confidence is sky high, I really am living life to the full and I’m proud of myself for changing my lifestyle for the better – something no magic pill, shake or jab could have given me.”

So amazed by the difference weight loss has made to her life, she’s recently trained as a Slimming World Consultant herself to help others feel healthier and happier, and will be launching her very own group at the end of January.

Christine’s group will run on Thursdays at 9am in the Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Hall, Thomas Lane, Knotty Ash L14 5NR from the 30th of January. For more information contact Christine on 07793 394417.