Knowsley business, MC Products UK Ltd secures major contract to supply utility vests to UK Police Forces

MC Products UK Ltd, a family-run business based in Knowsley, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a significant contract by BlueLight Commercial to provide Utility Vests for police officers across the UK. The tender framework is valued at £4,000,000 over a four-year period.

As one of only two companies selected, MC Products will supply high-quality, durable Molle vests, primarily in yellow with reflective chequerboard and silver tape, as well as black. The framework also allows for the purchase of alternative single or two-colour variants for specialist teams, such as football spotters.

"We are incredibly proud of the design of our finished vest," said Mike Cosgrove, Managing Director of MC Products UK Ltd. "We invested heavily in the fit and comfort element, which culminated in the vest scoring highest among all participants in the wearer trials coordinated by BlueLight Commercial at two Police Forces."

The framework agreement also includes the development of a range of Molle pouches. MC Products has a long history of supplying police forces with tried and tested pouches and has been working with forces to fine-tune the range, including a new and improved Molle PAVA pouch.

Picture (Left to Rights) Mike Cosgrove – Managing Director, Robyn Tyrell – Operations & Craig Bailey – Business Development Manager

This prestigious award marks a major milestone for MC Products, a trusted and respected manufacturer of police equipment since 1986. After careful design and rigorous testing, the team created a state-of-the-art utility vest that meets the stringent requirements of UK police forces, enhancing the comfort, safety, and operational efficiency of officers on patrol.

"This is a really exciting time for the business," added Mike Cosgrove. "As a team, we managed to create the ideal piece of kit for police officers, and we're thrilled to have won such a fantastic tender. As a small family business, it means a lot to the whole team, and we're looking forward to rolling out the first round of patrol vests in the coming weeks."

MC Products is now showcasing its Vest and pouch range to Police Forces, aiming to engage with each force that utilises this type of carriage system to secure call-off agreements.

Hayley Cairns, Head of Uniform & Equipment at BlueLight Commercial, commented: “We are pleased to be working with MC Products as one of the awarded suppliers on the Utility Vest Framework. Through extensive evaluation, testing and user trials we are committed to equipping officers with uniform which fully meets the operational and safety requirements of frontline policing.

About MC Products UK Ltd:

Established in 1986, MC Products UK Ltd is a family-run business specialising in the manufacturing of bags and high-quality police equipment. With a long-standing reputation for excellence and reliability, MC Products has been a trusted supplier to law enforcement agencies for many years.

BlueLight Commercial, established by the Home Office, works collaboratively with blue light service members and is the national commercial body for policing, transforming commercial lifecycle and procurement activity resulting in bottom-line improvements, cost and time savings and a more sustainable future.