Knowsley care worker up for lifetime achievement award

Lynn Mulhaney has been called 'the ideal social care worker'

A Knowsley social care worker has been shortlisted for a lifetime achievement award

In the run up to her 70th birthday, Lynn Mulhaney is waiting to hear if she has won a prestigious Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care award (WAGS), in recognition of her lifelong commitment to the social care sector.

For over 30 years, Lynn has been a dedicated support worker at Knowsley Supported Housing, a service operated by Warrington-headquartered national health and social care charity, Making Space.

Lynne Mulhaney, of Knowsley Supported Housing

Her remarkable career highlights her unwavering passion for improving the lives of others and her outstanding contributions to the field.

Service manager and colleague of 21 years, Leah Coggins, nominated Lynn for being 'extraordinary', saying: "Lynn makes being extraordinary seem ordinary. Since day one I learned pretty quickly that Lynn can - and will - amaze you every single day. She is as caring and thoughtful with her colleagues as with the people we support.

"If you could build an ideal support worker, it would look like Lynn. We are very lucky to continue to have her here and the whole team is rooting for her in the awards."

Lynn’s colleague Carina Connolly added: "After a lifetime spent as a support worker, Lyn still shows so much passion for this job each and every day. She takes everything in her stride, despite asking to take on the most complex cases. Whatever difficulties may come up during the working day, it's water off a duck’s back to Lynn.

"You would not think she was almost 70, and it certainly does not come across in her work. If she were to win this award, I can't think of anyone who would deserve it more."

Keri Smith, associate director, Making Space said: "Lynn instinctively embodies the Making Space value of tailor-making. This is about truly person-centred care, which means taking the lead from the people we support.

"With many decades of experience in social care, Lynn is still always keen to take advantage of the wide range of training opportunities we offer. This reflects her open, and adaptable nature and has helped her to stay on top of her game and an absolute superstar for a lifetime."

The WAGS are an annual national award, established to celebrate the achievements of women in social care. Lynn will find out whether she has won at a gala dinner at the London Hilton Bankside Hotel with Baroness Floella Benjamin on Thursday 28 November 2024.