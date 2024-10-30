Knowsley community hero honoured by Amazon

An employee from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Knowsley has been named a regional winner in the company’s national That’s BENtastic! awards.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Ikwuanusi’s passion for supporting his local community has been recognised at the annual That’s BENtastic! awards, which are run by the operations arm of Amazon’s Black Employee Network (BEN UK Ops). It recognises and rewards employees that have made a significant contribution to their community, made strides to support others from Black ethnic backgrounds or have had a positive impact on others.

John, who has worked at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Knowsley since 2023, was nominated by his colleagues for excelling at helping his teammates develop their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John’s support of his team means he has been crowned as a regional That’s BENtastic! winner, taking home a £500 prize package.

John Ikwuanusi’s passion for supporting his local community has been recognised at the annual That’s BENtastic! awards

John moved to the UK with his family last year and took a role in the ship dock department at the Knowsley fulfilment centre. He’d previously been a teacher in Nigeria.

Since joining Amazon, John has been praised by his colleagues for leading by example, particularly when it comes to health and safety.

John said: “I was so pleased to be nominated for a That’s BENtastic! award and I couldn’t have been happier when I won. It came as a huge surprise, and I am so proud of myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact my manager saw potential in me and encouraged me to become an instructor at Amazon is what led to the win,” he added. “My background in teaching means I’m a good communicator; I really care about keeping people safe. That’s why I’ve become a health and safety instructor which led to my That’s BENtastic! win.

“Most people in my department have been trained by me in things like pallet building, labelling and processing. When you do things right, you’re able to be more efficient, and most importantly, people are kept safe.

“The fact that my efforts are being celebrated is so encouraging. My manager came with me to the awards ceremony, and I felt hugely supported. People on site have also come up to me and said well done after hearing the good news.”

John’s favourite thing about working at Amazon is the flexibility the job affords him. He’s picked his shift patterns to fit around his life, and enjoys the extra time he gets to spend with his family as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What advice would John give to others hoping to excel in their roles?

“Wherever you are – no matter what you’re doing – take it seriously. Do the job the way you would handle your own business and take it seriously.”

Ramona Williams, President of BEN UK Ops, added: “Now in its fourth year, the That’s BENtastic! awards exist to recognise the incredible work Amazon employees like John are involved in both inside and outside work. I’m proud to recognise John’s efforts to support their community with this award. He is an incredibly valued member of the Amazon Knowsley team and his work has a real impact on the lives of many people in our community.”

The Black Employee Network (BEN UK) is an employee resource group, also known as an affinity group, at Amazon open to Black employees and allies. BEN UK’s mission at Amazon is to recruit, retain, and empower Black employees across the business. BEN UK Ops is a branch of the network specifically for employees in the operational arm of Amazon's business. Through BEN UK Ops employees have access to resources, networking opportunities and engaging initiatives to support their personal and professional growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon has 13 affinity groups which play an important role in bringing Amazon employees from across the business together and creating a sense of community globally while encouraging inclusivity and diversity. These groups include the BEN, Glamazon, Asians At Amazon, People with Disabilities and Women At Amazon.

To find out more about diversity at Amazon, visit About Amazon.