Knowsley Safari’s Roar-some 2025 summer plans revealed

Knowsley Safari has revealed its 2025 summer plans and not only is it going to be an interactive, skills-building, bug-eating adventure for the whole family, with some sleuth special agent antics thrown in – there’s 20% off the regular admission price when booking online in advance, for visits until 31st August 2025.

The Safari has partnered with popular Netflix children’s animation, The Creature Cases, for the start of the school summer holidays, between 19th July and 3rd August. Young adventurers can step into the shoes of animal detectives Kit Casey, a kit fox, and Sam Snow, a snow leopard, to solve animal-themed mysteries, crack codes and collect clues at themed activity stations on Knowsley’s Foot Safari.

The Creature Cases trail will also include creative crafts, including badge making, as well as photo opportunities. Plus, the Foot Safari is home to Amur tigers, Yuki and Makari; Andean bears, Bahia and Chui; giraffes Alex and Orbit, as well as meerkats, bush dogs and much more, so there’s plenty to keep all members of the family entertained.

EVEN MORE EXCITING NEWS: From 4th until 31st August, Knowsley Safari will be transformed into Camp Knowsley - the Safari is going totally bushcraft! Camp Knowsley will enable younger guests, aged 4 – 10 years, to roll their sleeves up in the great outdoors and try a wide range of survival-themed activities, including shelter building, fire lighting, stone age tool crafting and water purifying, as well as rescue and first aid. Youngsters got ants in their pants? Keep them entertained with bug eating! As well as learning how bugs can help fight food shortages and fuel the future.

Firelighting and lots more

The Safari’s tipi will host skills workshops under canvas, adding to the camp vibe, and the smell of adventure will be well and truly in the air while the camp cooking sessions are underway.

After all the budding Bear Grylls have skilled-up at Camp Knowsley, there’s the vast Savannah-style Safari Drive to explore - five miles, within 550-acres of open space, home to one of the UK’s largest rhino crashes, African lions, Bactrian camels, wildebeest, Iberian Wolves, ostriches, and so much more. And to refuel, The Oasis Restaurant and The Outpost Kitchen will be ready to serve up some freshly made food and drinks.

And if that isn’t enough, visitors young and old will be bursting with excitement to see the Big Bubble Man, who’s returning to the Foot Safari on Wednesday 23rd July and Sunday 3rd August, to enthral with his mesmerising displays.

Helena Berry, head of marketing and sales, Knowsley Safari says: “This summer we’re encouraging families to spend time together in the great outdoors, learning new skills while having fun. We hope as many families as possible take advantage of these great family days out over the summer, with The Creature Cases, Camp Knowsley and Big Bubble Man activities included in the regular admission price - plus there’s 20% when booking in advance online.”

Bushcraft for families

For the first time, Knowsley Safari is also offering a special Summer Pass, for £199 for a family of four, with unlimited admissions between 1st July and 30th September 2025. For more information about Knowsley Safari’s summer of adventure and to book tickets, please visit: www.knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk.