LA Lash Pioneer Teams Up with Leading Liverpool Agency
Growth & Brains, a leading performance marketing agency known for its innovative, data-driven approach, is excited to announce its new partnership with Sarah Maxwell Beauty, the luxury beauty brand founded by LA-based makeup artist, lash pioneer, and educator Sarah Maxwell. This collaboration aims to enhance Sarah Maxwell Beauty’s digital presence, making its exclusive products more accessible to customers worldwide.
Sarah Maxwell, celebrated for her artistic subtlety and signature red-carpet looks, has built an impressive career across the UK, Toronto, Miami, Las Vegas, and now Los Angeles. With a clientele that includes celebrities and socialites, her work frequently shines at film premieres, executive summits, and high-profile events.
Through this partnership, Growth & Brains will leverage its extensive digital marketing expertise to elevate Sarah Maxwell Beauty’s online presence and drive significant revenue growth.
“We are beyond excited to collaborate with Sarah Maxwell Beauty,” said Andrew Redfern, Founder of Growth & Brains. “Sarah’s journey and brand are extraordinary, and we’re honoured to help her achieve new levels of success with a customised digital marketing strategy. Her work has dazzled at the Emmys and countless red carpets, and if Sarah can light up the Emmys, we’ll ensure her online presence shines just as brightly! Our goal is not only to boost her brand’s visibility but also to drive measurable growth and expand her global customer base. With our expertise in scaling businesses, we’re confident we can make a significant impact.”
