Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Growth & Brains, a leading performance marketing agency known for its innovative, data-driven approach, is excited to announce its new partnership with Sarah Maxwell Beauty, the luxury beauty brand founded by LA-based makeup artist, lash pioneer, and educator Sarah Maxwell.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Growth & Brains, a leading performance marketing agency known for its innovative, data-driven approach, is excited to announce its new partnership with Sarah Maxwell Beauty, the luxury beauty brand founded by LA-based makeup artist, lash pioneer, and educator Sarah Maxwell. This collaboration aims to enhance Sarah Maxwell Beauty’s digital presence, making its exclusive products more accessible to customers worldwide.

Sarah Maxwell, celebrated for her artistic subtlety and signature red-carpet looks, has built an impressive career across the UK, Toronto, Miami, Las Vegas, and now Los Angeles. With a clientele that includes celebrities and socialites, her work frequently shines at film premieres, executive summits, and high-profile events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through this partnership, Growth & Brains will leverage its extensive digital marketing expertise to elevate Sarah Maxwell Beauty’s online presence and drive significant revenue growth.

Your World

“We are beyond excited to collaborate with Sarah Maxwell Beauty,” said Andrew Redfern, Founder of Growth & Brains. “Sarah’s journey and brand are extraordinary, and we’re honoured to help her achieve new levels of success with a customised digital marketing strategy. Her work has dazzled at the Emmys and countless red carpets, and if Sarah can light up the Emmys, we’ll ensure her online presence shines just as brightly! Our goal is not only to boost her brand’s visibility but also to drive measurable growth and expand her global customer base. With our expertise in scaling businesses, we’re confident we can make a significant impact.”

Sarah Maxwell also shared her excitement about the partnership: “I’ve always believed in the power of collaboration, and working with Growth & Brains is a step toward making Sarah Maxwell Beauty even more accessible to customers worldwide.

"I’m passionate about providing high-quality beauty products to people from all walks of life, and with Andrew Redfern and the Growth & Brains team’s expertise, I’m confident we can take the brand to new heights”