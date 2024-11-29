Land of Lights hosts a magical evening for the Autistic Community at Gulliver’s World

More than 1,000 members of the Autistic Community enjoyed a magical evening at Gulliver’s World recently, when not-for-profit organisation The A World UK hosted an exclusive takeover of the Land of Lights festival.

The Salford-based not-for-profit organisation, which exists to support the autistic community across the north of England and Midlands, took over the entire Land of Lights festival at Gulliver’s World for one evening, with the aim of creating a safe and quiet space for the community to relax and make memories.

The event marked the fifth exclusive event hosted by the organisation at Gulliver’s World to be held this year.

Adam Howell, managing director at Gulliver’s World, said: “Our takeover events at Gulliver’s World are always incredible. Our attendees love having their own space and being able to mix with other families who know what it’s like to live with autism.

Land of Lights at Gulliver's World

“However, this year was even more magical than before, with thoughtful additions like marshmallow roasting, a selection of exhilarating rides and captivating shows, all designed to create unforgettable memories for our community.

“The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many families expressing how much they loved the relaxed and inclusive atmosphere. These events offer a rare opportunity for individuals and families to feel completely at ease, knowing they are among others who truly ‘get it’.

“Gulliver’s was the first company to collaborate with us on autism-friendly events, and their team has consistently gone above and beyond to meet the needs of our community. Their commitment to creating an accommodating and welcoming environment is unparalleled.”

Land of Lights festival provides a breathtaking spectacle, featuring an all-new collection of lanterns for 2024. This year's theme, WonderWild, reimagines nature's most majestic creatures and wonders, offering visitors a unique blend of animal-inspired artistry with a fantastical twist.

The festival recently received national recognition walking away as winner of the gold award for best new event at the UK Theme Park Awards.

Ross Partridge, Land of Lights festival manager, said: “It’s always such an honour to welcome The A World UK, and it was so special to watch magical moments being created at Land of Lights.

“We pride ourselves on our accessibility for all and look forward to welcoming back The A World again very soon.”

Land of Lights is officially open to the public from now and on selected dates until 4 January 2025.

Find out more about Land of Lights at: landoflights.co.uk

For further information about Gulliver’s World, visit www.gulliversworld.co.uk

For more information about The A World CIC, visit www.theaworlduk.com