Land of Lights is officially open in Warrington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Warrington, Cllr Wendy Johnson, has officially opened the spectacular Land of Lights festival which has returned to the town for the second year running.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people have already snapped up tickets for the highly anticipated festival, taking place at Gulliver’s World and featuring a brand-new theme and all new lanterns.

Mayor Johnson cut the ribbon on this year’s extravaganza at a special launch event declaring Land of Lights officially open to the public from now and on selected dates until 4 January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on hand were children from the 5th Bebington Beaver Scout Colony from Bromborough on the Wirral who won a special prize draw run by Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and the Scouts Association to attend the Land of Lights launch event in Warrington.

1. Mayor Cllr Wendy Johnson opens this year’s Land of Lights at Gulliver’s World.

433 scout groups from far and wide entered the competition with 5th Bebington Beaver Scout Colony being selected at random. Sandra Wellings, group leader of the 5th Bebington Scout Group Beavers, said: “I entered the competition with the hope of giving our group of 27 Beaver Scouts a wonderful experience of the festive lights and something they can tell friends and family about. I couldn't believe we actually won the competition and was so excited to tell the children who were over the moon when they found out!

“We had a wonderful visit seeing all the brightly coloured lights and lanterns and I’ll like to thank Gulliver’s World for the warm welcome our group received.”

This year’s event promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring an all-new collection of lanterns for 2024. This year's theme, WonderWild, reimagines nature's most majestic creatures and wonders, offering visitors a unique blend of animal-inspired artistry with a fantastical twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And only last month, Land of Lights received national recognition walking away as winner of the gold award for best new event at the UK Theme Park Awards.

In addition, opening weekend saw a special Glow Walk event take place with 981 people dressing in their best ‘glow’ outfit to walk the enchanting lantern trail, at their own pace, while exploring the many magical displays on show – all while raising money for BBC Children in Need. In total more than £1,500 was raised.

Ross Partridge, Land of Lights festival manager, said: “We have enjoyed an incredible opening weekend! Firstly, thank you to the Mayor of Warrington for opening this wonderful event and to the lucky winners of our competition, the 5th Bebington Scout Group Beavers for attending and being part of the excitement!

“The Glow Walk was also a fantastic event so a big thank you to all who came along and took part and helping to raise such a wonderful amount for a great cause in BBC Children in Need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The festival is a wonderful boost to the local economy over the winter period and provides guests with an enjoyable, family friendly activity that is suitable for all. It is now open until 4 January so make sure you don’t miss out.”

Find out more about Land of Lights at: www.landoflights.co.uk