Land of Lights set to return to Gulliver's World this winter

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts has announced the return of its popular Land of Lights festival in Warrington this winter.

The highly anticipated event, which features new lanterns and displays, will open its gates at Gulliver’s World on selected dates from November 2025 and run until January 2026.

More details, including when tickets go on sale, will be revealed in due course with customers advised to sign up to the mailing list on www.landoflights.co.uk to be the first to hear the latest news.

Land of Lights 2025 promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring new lanterns for 2025, covering 12 dreamworlds including an array of incredible dinosaurs. In addition, there will be music, entertainment and street food with thousands of visitors expected once again.

Ross Partridge, festival manager, said: "We're super excited to be bringing Land of Lights back to Gulliver’s World for the third year running. It’s always an amazing sight and we get such good feedback from our customers year after year.

“The one-mile trail will showcase a huge array of incredible lanterns and displays, creating a wonderous, wild, and magical atmosphere suitable for all ages.

“Please keep an eye on our dedicated website for all the latest news and ticket sale announcements and don't miss this opportunity to experience a spectacular display of light and artistry at Gulliver's World this winter.”

The Land of Lights festival will also take place at two other Gulliver’s resorts in 2025 – Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and, for the first time, at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.