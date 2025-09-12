Landsec and the British Fashion Council celebrate successful Liverpool ONE Fashion Week collaboration

Landsec and the British Fashion Council (BFC) have announced a successful City-Wide Celebration (CWC) launch, as Liverpool ONE played host to the first of the BFC’s national events to coincide with London Fashion Week.

Liverpool ONE welcomed over 250,000 guests over a unique fashion-focused weekend from 5th September to 7th September. The destination featured nine activations, including the sold-out spotlight ‘At Home With’ panel event with leading fashion designers, Liverpool-born Patrick McDowell and S.S. Daley, and Talia Byre, from Warrington.

Wider experiences and activations attracting visitors in their thousands took place across Liverpool ONE. Events included a DJ truck on Paradise Place curated by BEPO, a local independent sustainable fashion brand which showcased local DJ and artists including Gaia and award-winning neo-jazz singer Ni Maxine, as part of Liverpool ONE’s Tickle the Ivories Piano Festival. In addition, several of Liverpool ONE’s retailers held interactive experiences instore, including John Lewis & Partners, New Look, Space NK, Swarovski, and Pandora, with participating stores experiencing a 14% uplift in sales.

As BFC’s first ‘At Home With’ event, presented by 1664 Blanc, the Liverpool panel consisted of an intimate conversation exploring how the city’s unique spirit and culture continue to shape and inspire creative talent. The designers reflected Liverpool’s creative voice, each with a distinct story rooted in its influence. All three designers spoke positively and proudly about the city’s unique dressing up culture, with Patrick McDowell describing Liverpool as a microclimate of fashion. Moderated by Andrew Ibi, curator, academic, activist and designer, the event was held at Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar at Liverpool ONE.

Liverpool ONE City Wide Celebrations

Bruce Findlay, Managing Director for Retail at Landsec, said: “Landsec’s partnership with British Fashion Council is testament to our commitment to keeping our retail destinations across the UK at the forefront of fashion, innovation and creativity.

“The CWC ‘take-over’ at Liverpool ONE encapsulates this brilliantly, and the BFC is the perfect partner for such a fashion-focused city reinforcing its place at the heart of creativity internationally.

“As the volume of guests, the uplift in performance for retailers, and the positive feedback on social media demonstrate, strategic relationships such as this enable us to collaborate and deliver one-of-a-kind experiences. Ultimately, driving Liverpool ONE’s out-performance, creating buzz among our guests, and demand from leading brands.”

The full CWC programme brings together designers, retailers, cultural institutions and premium hospitality venues to celebrate the very best of the UK, with Liverpool ONE, joining the Trafford Centre, Eldon Square and Fenwick Newcastle. Through a dynamic events programme, the initiative bridges culture and commerce, driving nationwide retail engagement while deepening the fashion conversation through cross-sector collaboration and meaningful public participation. The programme supports a new strategic direction set out by BFC Chief Executive Laura Weir, spotlighting creative excellence across the UK.

Sharing BFC’s mission to champion British names in fashion, Liverpool ONE has a long history of supporting brands from the region, including ARNE, Montirex and Red Run, with all three creating their first-ever permanent stores in the destination. ARNE, the online clothing and footwear retailer is opening later this month on Peter’s Lane, Liverpool ONE’s premium fashion and lifestyle destination. Montirex, the technical outdoor and sportswear brand, and Red Run, the women’s active streetwear brand, also both have their debut bricks and mortar flagships in the destination.