Last call for entries showstopping host venue unveiled for 2026 Visit Cheshire Tourism Awards

Tourist attractions, hotels, pubs and restaurants are urged to get their entries in for the Visit Cheshire Tourism Awards, as organisers announce the showstopping Warrington venue that will host the 2026 ceremony.

Run by Marketing Cheshire (and until last year called the Marketing Cheshire Tourism Awards), the awards honour excellence across the entire visitor economy – from standout attractions and stylish stays to unforgettable events and first-class hospitality.

With the deadline for entries fast approaching, it was today confirmed the glittering event on Thursday, March 5, 2026, will take place at the stunning Walton Hall and Gardens in Warrington.

The awards feature 17 hotly contested categories, including the Best Event or Festival Award, introduced last year and won by Deva Fest at Cholmondeley Castle. And for winners, the recognition does not stop here – qualifying entrants go on to represent Cheshire at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Walton Hall and Gardens will host the Visit Cheshire Tourism Awards in 2026

At the 2024/25 awards this included Jodrell Bank Centre For Engagement which picked up a silver medal for Business Events Venue of the Year at the national ceremony.

Holly Westwood, Head of Marketing at Jodrell Bank Centre for Engagement said:

“We love being part of the Visit Cheshire Tourism Awards, they’re such a brilliant celebration of the amazing people and places that make this region so special. Taking part not only showcases our work to regional audiences but also opens the door to national opportunities. It’s a real boost for our team and a great way to gain industry recognition. We’d absolutely encourage other businesses to get involved, you never know where it might take you.”

Judges will soon start sifting through nominations from across Cheshire East, Warrington and Cheshire West and Chester. But it’s not too late for businesses to put forward their own venue or brilliant staff members with the submission period open until 4pm on Friday, August 22, 2025.

Marketing Cheshire's Managing Director, Cristian Marcucci at last year's event

Nestled in acres of serene parkland, Walton Hall and Gardens and its historic estate – once home to Lord and Lady Daresbury - is a jewel in Warrington’s crown.

It was named Best Wedding Venue in the 2024 Awards, and its converted old riding school is set to offer the perfect backdrop for this year’s celebrations.

Today, Cllr Tony Higgins, Warrington Borough Council cabinet member with responsibility for Walton Hall, said he was delighted the venue could add the Visit Cheshire Awards to its packed calendar of events.

Cllr Higgins said: "We’re looking forward to hosting the Visit Cheshire Tourism Awards 2026. This event gives us the chance to celebrate the best of the best across the visitor economy, and it's a true honour for Walton Hall to be providing the backdrop for what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable evening."

Tourism is a powerhouse for Cheshire and Warrington, generating £3.9 billion a year for the local economy, supporting 38,000 jobs, and welcoming over 56 million visitors. The Visit Cheshire Tourism Awards are designed to spotlight the inspiring people and businesses behind that success.

Highlights from the 2025 awards included a standout win for the Harry Styles-inspired Harry's Home Village Tour, in the New Tourism Business Award, and the Ice Cream Farm in Tattenhall scooping Visitor Attraction of the Year.

Cllr Jean Flaherty, Deputy Leader of Warrington Borough Council and a Marketing Cheshire board member said hosting the event will be a feather in the cap for the town and urged Cheshire and Warrington’s “amazing” tourism gems to get their entries in.

She said: “We’re really thrilled to have the chance to welcome businesses from across Cheshire and Warrington to Walton Hall for the Visit Cheshire Tourism Awards 2025. This is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the hard work that makes our visitor economy shine.

“We’re encouraging all our brilliant businesses to get their entries in and be part of this prestigious annual event. We want to see as many of you as possible have your moment in the spotlight!"