It’s your last chance to get tickets for Warrington’s biggest lantern and light festival at early-bird prices.

Thousands of people have already snapped up tickets for this year’s Land of Lights festival, set to take place at Gulliver’s World from 9 November.

Early bird tickets will remain on sale at a discounted rate from just £12.50 until 4 October after which all tickets go on general sale.

30,000 tickets have been sold for the event, and its sister event being held at Gulliver’s resort in Miltyon Keynes, since the start of September, with organisers really excited to be hosting the Land of Lights festival in Warrington for the second year in a row.

Land of Lights promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring an all-new collection of lanterns for 2024. This year's theme, WonderWild, reimagines nature's most majestic creatures and wonders, offering visitors a unique blend of animal-inspired artistry with a fantastical twist.

Guests will explore a huge array of incredible lanterns and displays, over a one-mile trail creating a wonderous, wild, and magical atmosphere suitable for all ages. The experience will also feature an eclectic mix of music and entertainment as well as a selection of street food and seasonal drink options available throughout the festival.

And only this month, Land of Lights received national recognition walking away as winner of the gold award for best new event at the UK Theme Park Awards.

Ross Partridge, festival manager, said: "We have been so pleased by the reaction to our second Land of Lights festival by the people of Warrington and those from even further afield! WonderWild is our most ambitious Land of Lights festival yet and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it. We were delighted to win the gold award for best new event at the UK Theme Park Awards this year which just shows how well received the event has been.

“The festival is a welcome boost to the local economy over the winter season and provides an affordable and family-friendly activity for all to enjoy. It’s now your last chance to get your early bird tickets at the very best prices before we go to general sale so make sure you snap them up quickly!”

To purchase tickets, and to find out more about the events at Warrington and Milton Keynes, visit www.landoflights.co.uk