Law firm Bermans bolsters property & construction team with new partner

North west law firm Bermans has strengthened its property & construction team with the appointment of James Harris as a partner.

James, who is based in the firm’s Liverpool office, has more than 20 years’ experience as a commercial property specialist.

He advises clients across the north west, North Wales, the Midlands, the London area and other parts of the UK, with a focus on acting for landowners, developers, high-net worth individuals and owner-managed businesses on residential and commercial property developments. He also advises licensees of restaurants and pubs.

He is currently advising Manchester-based residential developer and development manager Zentra Group as it seeks to complete the acquisition from Urban Splash of a site in the city’s New Islington area. The land is earmarked for a six-storey apartment block and a ground-floor commercial unit.

James Harris, right, pictured with Fergal O'Cleirigh, head of Bermans' property & construction team

James has joined Bermans from Manchester practice Pannone Corporate. Before joining Pannone Corporate, he worked at Knights and was managing partner at Jolliffe & Co.

At Bermans, he is a senior member of the property team. As client partner for his network, he will be working with the corporate, employment, private client and property finance teams.

Further recruitment of commercial property specialists is under way as Bermans continues to expand.

James, who competes in marathons, iron man competitions, triathlons and duathlons, said: “Much of my existing client base is in the Liverpool City Region and Chester, so being at Bermans enables me to better service these businesses, as well as to continue operating in the Manchester property scene.

“We have a number of initiatives planned, including an event with Homes England next month, and I am encouraged that my client base will be well-served at Bermans.”

Fergal O’Cleirigh, head of the property & construction team at Bermans,

said: “James has a wealth of experience and is a great addition to the firm.

“He brings with him an impressive list of clients and contacts who will benefit not only the property team but the firm as a whole. We are also looking forward to introducing his client base to our existing network for the benefit of all.

“It’s really encouraging that we are able to attract such high-quality lawyers as James and our other recent recruits.”

Bermans recently bolstered its litigation, asset-based lending recoveries and private client teams with the arrival of partner Mike Carter, senior associate Adam Tiesteel and associate Jobeth Copping-Barrett, who are based in the Manchester office.

Their arrival followed the recent appointments of property partner Usha Sharma, corporate partner Paul Edels and paralegal Paul Rabbette at the Liverpool office.

Bermans is part of MAPD Group, which was founded by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies in 2020 to power the growth of local law firms nationally through acquisition. The initials stand for Making a Positive Difference.