Leading developers show how Formby residents can staycate in style

Following a boom in popularity over recent years, Barratt and David Wilson Homes have new properties available in Formby ready to offer the ideal setting for a ‘staycation’ for new residents.

Instead of expensive travel abroad, residents throughout the UK have grown to love their local area and are spending more time exploring and experiencing what the country has to offer.

According to LS:N Global, one in three holidaymakers are prioritising staycations over travelling to another country, with one of the key factors being climate change.

With this in mind, for buyers looking for investment opportunities, properties in Formby would have huge appeal due to the short-term holiday letting opportunities for those looking to visit the area.

BM - Alderney show home kitchen at Pinewood Park

Buy-to-let properties serving as holiday homes remain incredibly popular and worthwhile for investors as, according to a report by Verdant Leisure, 91% of UK adults intend to book a staycation in 2024 as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact finances.

Alternatively, a Barratt or David Wilson home has much to offer house hunters due to the flexibility of the available rooms and the wealth of local amenities and attractions to indulge in and can serve either as a base of operations or the holiday itself.

This is especially true for residents in Formby, who have a plethora of local amenities to enjoy, whilst they can also make the most of a stunning new home available at the nearby Pinewood Park development.

The nearby Forby Beach and Asparagus Trail offer a gorgeous glimpse into the rural parts of Merseyside, with relaxing walks to embrace the gentle Formby lifestyle. Take in the view at the top of Formby Point and bask in the beauty of the Merseyside coast.

BM - Show home interiors at Pinewood Park in Formby

Journey through the Formby Red Squirrel Reserve and learn all about these endangered animals and how the reserve is doing its part to keep them safe.

Little Acorns of Formby offers soft play areas for kids under the age of five, Go Ballistic runs low-impact paintball is perfect for parties of all ages to have a blast and Formby Golf Club is the ideal place to enjoy the international pastime.

The Norbury-style home at Pinewood Park offers many opportunities for residents to utilise every room effectively.

The three storey three bedroom house can be transformed into the dream home through clever use of space. Spare rooms can be turned into gaming rooms, the third floor can be transformed into a home cinema, and every wall in the house can be turned into a mural. To get a better idea of how best to utilise the spaces in the Norbury home, find out here.

BM - Show home interiors at Pinewood Park in Formby

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “With a range of developments throughout several counties, it is easy to see why UK residents are eager to explore their surroundings and make the most of what their local communities have to offer.”

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Our remaining properties at Pinewood Park are ideal for those who want to explore the local area and make a holiday from the comfort of your own home. We invite all to visit the development and find out more about how to get the most out of the Formby lifestyle.”

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside or David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.