Leading environmental firms join Sci-Tech Daresbury

Leading science and innovation campus, Sci-Tech Daresbury, has strengthened its position as a hub for environmental sustainability with the arrival of Environmental Protection Group (EPG), an environmental engineering and design consultancy, and Bowland Ecology, a specialist ecological consultancy.

Both companies have relocated to the campus, bringing their expertise in sustainability, environmental innovation, and ecological services to this vibrant science and innovation ecosystem.

Founded in 1998, EPG is an established environmental engineering and design consultancy specialising in sustainable drainage systems (SuDS), geoenvironmental services, structural waterproofing, and environmental monitoring.

The company has been involved in high-profile projects including the Stockport Interchange Podium Park, London 2012 Olympic Park drainage infrastructure, and smart green roof systems in Manchester that autonomously regulate water discharge using weather data.

EPG contributes to British Standards for Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) and contamination mitigation and provides expert witness testimony in court. The company was recently shortlisted for SME of the Year by New Civil Engineer.

Bowland Ecology, founded in 2005, specialises in ecological consultancy services including biodiversity net gain, ecological impact assessments, and habitat restoration.

The consultancy serves major clients including Scottish Power, United Utilities, Severn Trent Water, BAE Systems, and various Government agencies, local authorities and developers. Recently acquired by Origin Enterprises in 2024, Bowland is now connected to six other environmental businesses, enabling cross-sector collaboration.

At Sci-Tech Daresbury, Bowland Ecology has established a laboratory focused on aquatic ecology, entomology and advanced sampling methods. The company has been shortlisted for the CIEEM Medium-Sized Consultancy of the Year award.

Both companies cite Sci-Tech Daresbury’s innovation-oriented environment, flexible space, and collaborative ecosystem as key factors in their decision to locate at the Liverpool City Region campus. In doing so, they join an ecosystem that provides companies the opportunities and environment needed to grow, attract, and retain talent.

Phil Williams, Director at Environmental Protection Group, said: "Our move to Sci-Tech Daresbury represents a significant step forward in our growth. The campus provides us with not only the larger and more professional workspace we required but also positions us within an innovation-focused environment that perfectly complements our high-profile clientele.

“We're particularly excited about the potential for expansion, and opportunities to collaborate with like-minded businesses as we continue to pioneer sustainable solutions across the UK and internationally."

Jeremy James, Managing Director at Bowland Ecology, said: "Sci-Tech Daresbury offers the ideal environment for establishing our centre of excellence for aquatic ecology services. The flexible lab space with room to expand, combined with access to advanced facilities and a community of innovative businesses, aligns perfectly with what we are looking for.

“Since our acquisition by Origin Enterprises, we've been pursuing cross-sector collaboration opportunities, and this campus provides the ecosystem to make that possible. We've already expanded our team since moving here and look forward to further growth and innovation in ecological consultancy."

John Leake, Business Growth Director at Sci-Tech Daresbury, said: "It’s very exciting to welcome Environmental Protection Group and Bowland Ecology to our vibrant and growing campus community.

“These companies exemplify the innovative spirit we nurture at Sci-Tech Daresbury, and it is particularly pleasing to see them joining a growing cluster of companies on the campus working in sustainability and environmental technologies. Their combined expertise in environmental engineering and ecological consultancy strengthens our campus's commitment to supporting businesses that drive positive environmental impact while delivering commercial success."